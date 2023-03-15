5 Premier League winners who will be free agents by July

In life, every good thing has to come to an end at some point. This also applies to the Premier League, where some of the world's best players come and go every season. This season will not be an exception, either. Premier League teams take stock every season to determine which players to keep on their books and which ones to let go.

When players move to the Premier League, they do so with the intention of making a name for themselves and also winning the competition. This article will discuss some players who have come to the end of their time at the clubs where they won the league. They have no agreement in place to renew their contracts and will be free agents by July 1st.

Without further ado, here are five Premier League winners who will be free agents by the end of the season.

#5 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Having seen his career blighted by injuries since moving to Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is finally at the end of his Anfield adventure. The former England international will see his contract expire in June, with a renewal unlikely as it stands.

Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived at Liverpool in 2017 as a highly-rated midfielder, having distinguished himself at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger. The Englishman was expected to become a key player for Liverpool, but expectations failed to materialize very quickly. Towards the end of his debut season at the club, he suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for an entire year.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has hardly featured this season due to worries over his fitness and form. He has played only eight league matches this season, and three more in other competitions. He helped Liverpool win the league title in 2020.

#4 Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Manchester United v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third Round

The club's oldest-serving player, Phil Jones has been a Manchester United player for over a decade. Signed by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson as a teenager, Jones has remained at the club since 2011, when he moved from Blackburn Rovers.

Jones enjoyed a successful start to life at the club as he understudied Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. His versatility meant that he played in a number of different roles at the club, but injuries stunted his growth. He won the league title in 2013. Jones picked up a couple of knee injuries that derailed his career. The most serious of them kept him out for 20 months between January 2020 and September 2021.

Jones played his last league game for Manchester United in May 2022 against Brentford. The defender was not included in his club's Premier League squad under Erik ten Hag. He has not featured at all this season and will see out his contract without a single match.

#3 Naby Keita (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Guinean midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in 2018 but have not enjoyed the midfielder as expected. Keita moved to Anfield for north of £50 million and is expected to leave for free this summer.

The midfielder has seen his time in the Premier League blighted by a series of injuries over his five-year contract. He has never played more than 25 league games for the Reds in a single season and has played only eight times this season. He helped Liverpool become league champions in 2020, earning a winner's medal.

Keita has not played for Liverpool in any of their last three games, having been left out by Jurgen Klopp. The Guinea international has started only the league games for the Reds this season.

#2 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

One of the most intelligent midfielders in world football, Ilkay Gundogan has achieved so much since joining Manchester City. The German midfielder is the club's captain and is expected to leave when his contract expires in June.

Gundogan has enjoyed great success in the Premier League since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He arrived as the first signing of the Pep Guardiola era at the club. Gundogan has been one of the most reliable players at the club, scoring goals and providing assists. The 32-year-old has won the league title four times since moving to England.

Gundogan is a regular for Guardiola's City, having featured 24 times in the Premier League this season. The midfielder will hope that his side can win a third straight league title before he leaves the club.

#1 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino announced earlier this month that he was going to be seeking another adventure at the end of the season. The former Hoffenheim star has played a starring role for the Reds since joining in 2015.

Firmino started his Liverpool career as an attacking midfielder before Jurgen Klopp began to play him further forward. The forward has enjoyed great success in front of goal, scoring 79 goals in the league. The 31-year-old helped Liverpool win the Premier League in 2020.

Firmino formed one of the most potent attacking trios alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. This season, he has scored eight goals in 19 appearances in the league.

