Top 5 Premier League youngsters who have flown under the radar this season (2020-21)

There are plenty of exciting young players in the Premier League. Most of the English clubs have very efficient youth systems and as a result, we see several eye-catching youngsters being introduced into the English top-flight on a regular basis.

But during that initial phase, where they're slowly getting integrated into the senior side, game time can be scanty. If they're at a big club, youth prospects will get noticed for obvious reasons. But in an underperforming side, they can always slip under the radar even if their individual performances have been impressive.

The Premier League has seen some extremely talented youngsters in recent times, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Mason Mount, to name a few. But here we take a look at five Premier League youngsters who have been impressive but have failed to get the attention they deserve.

#5 Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion)

21-year-old Conor Gallagher is yet another offering from the Chelsea conveyor belt. He spent five months on loan at Charlton Athletic and was impressive in League 1 but was recalled in January 2020 before being sent to Swansea City for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

He secured a loan switch to West Bromwich Albion before the start of the season and though the Baggies have had a poor campaign and have been relegated, Gallagher has turned quite a few heads.

Despite being just 21, Gallagher has pulled the strings for West Bromwich Albion from central midfield. He is West Bromwich's leading ball winner with 179 recoveries. One of his notable moments was whipping in a delightful cross in the early minutes of the game against Manchester United for Mbaye Diagne to nod home to open the scoring for West Brom.

He shows a lot of quality on the ball and possesses admirable confidence. It showed in the two neat first-time strikes with which he secured the first two goals of his Premier League career. Gallagher will return to Chelsea this summer but it remains to be seen whether or not he can break into the star-studded lineup.

Conor Gallagher vs West Ham:



Total distance covered - 11,148m

High intensity distance - 1,342m

Sprint distance - 369m

No. of high intensity runs - 104



𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yYyXsJIHvz — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 20, 2021

#4 Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace used to house one of the best tacklers in the game in Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He was nearly impossible to beat and it wasn't surprising that a big side like Manchester United came knocking for him. Palace have found yet another gem in the same mold in Tyrick Mitchell, a tough-tackling left-back who looks like he could be a future star at Selhurst Park.

From across 18 appearances in the Premier League, Mitchell has won a whopping 58 tackles. He is also pretty precise with his tackles, conceding just eight fouls despite attempting close to 120 tackles.

Mitchell and Patrick van Aanholt have been used interchangeably at left-back this season. Van Aanholt is set to depart as a free-agent this summer, leaving Mitchell as the first-choice left-back for the Eagles.

The 21-year-old has shown that there's much more to his game than his efficient tackling and he is certainly one to look out for in the future.

🗣 "There's no doubt in my mind that he has all the qualities needed to be a very good Premier League left-back."



Roy Hodgson predicts a big career for Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell pic.twitter.com/0Ye2c1ItQd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 16, 2021

