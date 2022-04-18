5 probable destinations for Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been a star performer in the UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 campaign. The Benfica forward has been very impressive in attack and is attracting a lot of attention from all around Europe.

The Uruguayan attacker has been in stunning form this season, having scored twenty-four goals in 24 appearances in the Primeira Liga. Nunez managed to score six times in the Champions League this campaign in just 10 matches.

Darwin Nunez is a hot prospect for European clubs

The 22-year-old has shown a lot of maturity and energy in front of goal. Nunez's tall and strong physique, combined with his amazing goal-scoring abilities, make him a valuable asset on the pitch.

With so much to offer, the Uruguayan is definitely on the radar of some of the top European teams. Without further ado, let's take a look at the clubs who are likely to go after Nunez's signature in the summer.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a great spell in 2022 after suffering from poor form in the first half of the 2021-22 season. Under Antonio Conte's management, Spurs definitely look like a lively team.

Their star striker Harry Kane also looks to be getting better with his form but his future at the club remains uncertain. The Englishman was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer and will be tempted to move come next summer.

Should Kane leave, Spurs will definitely need a good replacement. Darwin Nunez fits the bill with his attacking attributes. He can link up well with the likes of Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski. Settling in the Premier League shouldn't be a task for him and it will definitely make sense if Tottenham go after his signature.

#4 Borussia Dortmund

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund sit nine points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. With eight games left, it is difficult for them to win the title but you never know in football.

The Black and Yellows rely a lot on the performance of youngster Erling Haaland in front of goal. The Norwegian striker is lethal in the box with his impeccable positioning and clinical finishing.

Haaland has a good number of suitors looking for his signature next summer. Darwin Nunez could definitely be a good replacement for the Norwegian given his goal-scoring abilities.

#3 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich were recently shocked in the UEFA Champions League after suffering a defeat on aggregate against Villarreal in the quarter-finals. The Bavarian club lost 1-2 on aggregate to find themselves eliminated from the competition.

Despite their star striker Robert Lewandowski's best efforts, Bayern failed to proceed any further. There are rumors linking the Polish striker with a move away from Germany, with clubs from Spain and England wanting to sign him next summer.

Darwin Nunez is an ideal option for the German club given his attacking prowess. It wouldn't be difficult to convince the Uruguayan to join a team of Bayern Munich's stature.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

It has been infuriating for Arsenal fans not to see their team play in the Champions League on a regular basis. It has only gotten more difficult ever since legendary manager Arsene Wenger left.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Barcelona in the January transfer window, Arsenal do lack attacking options for the remainder of the season. Alexandre Lacazette hasn't been the most consistent player in front of goal.

A player with Darwin Nunez's capabilities and goal-scoring abilities can certainly help the Gunners. That being said, it will take some convincing for him to join Arsenal next summer.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United v Middlesbrough: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United have struggled immensely ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. With different managers and players coming and leaving, the club has lacked consistency.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team, the Red Devils have found it difficult to score goals. With a new manager likely to join in the summer, Manchester United do need to get their transfer plans right.

Darwin Nunez brings in a lot of energy and goals, something United desperately need. The 22-year-old definitely has the ability to flourish with the English giants and they should do everything possible to sign the youngster.

Much of it will depend on Ronaldo's decision to stay or leave next summer. It also largely depends on how United end this campaign, with the club struggling to book a place in Europe for next season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande