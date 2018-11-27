5 Problems for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 27 Nov 2018, 17:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cracks have started to appear in Sarri ball at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea's unbeaten run in the Premier League came to end when they were humiliated by Tottenham at Wembley this past Saturday.

It would be safe to say that it was Chelsea's horrible display in that game rather than Tottenham's brilliance that resulted in the 3-1 scoreline.

With this unbeaten run coming to an end many questions have been raised as to whether Sarri is getting the best out of this team, or whether this team is good enough to play the stylish attacking brand of Sarri's football.

Though the defeat has led to many thoughts in the mind's of fans and pundits alike, the truth is that these problems have been there since the time Sarri ball came to Stamford Bridge.

Even Maurizio Sarri admitted that his team have been lucky to win matches without tactical organisation.

On closer inspection, it is clear that some of the problems from Antonio Conte's second season at Stamford Bridge are still haunting the team.

Thus, here we look at 5 problems Sarri needs to solve before this situation turns into a crisis.

#5 Goals?

Chelsea don't have a goalscorer

If we look at top clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Liverpool, we often see a player who has the big responsibility of scoring goals.

The player may not be the lead striker he may play out wide as such as Messi, Salah, Neymar, Reus, Dybala and Ronaldo but he does make sure that his teams have plenty of goals.

But for Chelsea, there is no such figure in the team. Eden Hazard, with all his brilliance throughout his career, has never shown that he is a player who can score 20 goals a season. While other attackers such as Pedro and Willian are not regular goal scorers.

Alvaro Morata is the Chelsea player ,unfortunately, to whom most of the chances come and he has been awful in front of goal for the club.

The Spanish striker has been at Stamford Bridge for more than a year now and it seems he will never be a striker who can score 20 goals a season for The Blues, as he continues to struggle at the club.

Oliver Giroud is another option but he is more of a target man who brings out the best of other players.

Thus, Chelsea don't have a player who can ensure a season-long supply of goals for them. Sarri needs to find a player within this Chelsea team or in the January transfer window who can score goals for them on a consistent basis.

The former Napoli manager could use Eden Hazard as a false nine as he did with Dries Mertens at the Naples, or he could choose to improve the build play between Hazard, Willian and Pedro.

1 / 5 NEXT