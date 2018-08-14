Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 problems Unai Emery must address to challenge for the Premier League title

Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    14 Aug 2018, 17:48 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Unai Emery has some decisions to make at Arsenal

Arsenal lost their opening fixture of the season against reigning champions, Manchester City 2-0. Manchester City were always favourites to win even away from home.

Arsenal, to their credit, were able to keep the score low even though they were thoroughly outclassed from start to finish in every department. Manchester City have better quality players whose performances have been optimised in Pep Guardiola’s system.

Unai Emery is known for his extensive preparation techniques and should go back to the drawing room and address the following issues-

#5 The Left Back problem

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The first choice left back, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are both out injured. In the match against City, Ainsley Maitland-Niles stepped in at left back and was having a decent game until his match ended prematurely after tripping over Kyle Walker’s trailing leg.

Stephan Lichsteiner stepped in admirably and stabilised the left wing, but he is a right back and was playing out of position. Lichsteiner is 34 years old though, and it remains to be seen if he can endure 90 minutes of football week in and week out.

#4 Goalkeeper

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Petr Cech is still a good goalkeeper at age 36. He still makes good saves and brings with him years of experience at the top level. Unfortunately, he is no longer a great goalkeeper. He should have done more for the first goal and his distribution was poor throughout.

He even almost scored a comical own goal and didn’t exude much confidence. Bernd Leno needs to start the next match, and not playing him will cost Arsenal throughout the season, sooner or later.

Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us