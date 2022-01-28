5 most profitable clubs in Europe

On the surface, football is a game of passion, emotion, and camaraderie. It is beyond logic, reasoning, and dry numbers.

While the game itself will continue to remain true to its core, the clubs that play it refuse to let emotions cloud their judgment. Owned by some of the most shrewd minds in the world, football clubs always keep an eye on the numbers that matter. They are prepared to go to any length to strike a fine balance between on-field success and profitability.

Becoming profitable in football is hardly a straightforward task, especially in the age of €200 million transfers and €1 million contracts. Yet some clubs have passed the litmus test, showing their peers how to run a football team successfully.

Here are the five most profitable football teams in Europe right now:

#5 Real Madrid - La Liga

Elche v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey

13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid have had their fair share of critics over the years. They have often been blamed for splurging ludicrous amounts on their targets, thus disrupting the balance in the transfer market.

Although they have had some wild transfer windows, it would be immature to call them an irresponsible football club. As a matter of fact, Los Blancos are currently one of the best-run football clubs on the planet.

Since 2012, the club from the Spanish capital have not registered a single financially unprofitable year, generating a whopping €350 million in revenue.

As a matter of fact, Real Madrid were one of the very few clubs in football that generated a profit in the 2020-21 financial year. Despite being struck by COVID-19, the club registered a profit of €1.2 million. To put that 'meager' revenue into perspective, Barcelona lost over €481 million in that same span.

Except in 2019, when Madrid signed Eden Hazard for €115 million from Chelsea, club president Florentino Perez has uncharacteristically refrained from spending big. But expect that to change in the summer of 2022.

#4 Liverpool – Premier League

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

19-time English champions Liverpool are a well-oiled machine, both on and off the pitch. Their owners, Fenway Sports Group, are a responsible bunch and have rarely gone after players who don’t add value to the club.

The Reds have also sold the likes of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho for astronomical amounts, aiding their net profit.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have done exceptionally well for themselves over the last few years. Not only have they won a Champions League and a Premier League title in that span, but they have also kept their net spending unbelievably low.

The Merseysiders have had a net spend of just over €188 million over the last five years, €387 million less than arch-rivals Manchester United.

Overall, Liverpool have made €73 million profit over the last decade. Cut the span in half, and you will see the Anfield outfit’s profit rise up to a whopping €240 million.

Had it not been for COVID-19, Liverpool would have crossed the €300 million-mark in revenue over the last five years.

