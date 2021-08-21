5 PSG players who could ease the burden on Lionel Messi this season (2021-22)

In arguably the move of the summer, PSG acquired Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on a free transfer after the Blaugrana failed to renew their superstar's contract.

The Ligue 1 giants now have a star-studded squad with quality in virtually every area of the field, especially up front, where Messi is set to team up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a fearsome triumvirate.

The Argentine, arguably the best player to have graced the game, is widely expected to hit the ground running and make PSG the best team in France and Europe.

However, this is the first time Messi will turn up for a club other than Barcelona, and he has arrived at PSG without any pre-season training. That's because the player went on vacation following Argentina's Copa America 2021 triumph.

He then arrived at Barcelona hoping to have his contract renewed ahead of the new season, which didn't happen.

Messi, to his credit, will have a few PSG teammates who can take the pressure off him as he eases into his new surroundings. On that note, here's a look at the quintet that could help Messi settle down at PSG:

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma had a sizzling Euro 2020 campaign with Italy.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in the game at the moment.

The 22-year-old played a stellar role in Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, keeping three clean sheets in the group stage and pulling off saves in the penalty-shootout wins over Spain in the semis and England in the final.

Before his Euro heroics, Donnarumma, playing his sixth season for AC Milan, took the Rossoneri to the Champions League for the first time in almost a decade. However, he will not make his competition debut with Milan, as PSG have acquired him on a free transfer.

Donnarumma is an instant upgrade on PSG's veteran custodian Keylor Navas, and could hit the ground running in his new surroundings, which would take the pressure off Messi and other high-profile summer arrivals at the club.

#4 Marquinhos

Marquinhos has been at PSG for close to a decade.

Marquinhos, considered one of the best centre-backs in the game at the moment, has been at PSG for close to a decade.

Although PSG have a star-studded roster, especially up front, this campaign, their defense wears a new look. This is where Marquinhos' presence would come in handy.

Still only 27, the Copa America 2021 finalist is a leader at the back and can also score upfront, which would ease the pressure on the likes of the new PSG arrivals like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

