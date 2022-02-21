5 PSG players who are likely to leave the club at the end of the season

French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are arguably the most ambitious club in world football right now. Having won seven Ligue 1 titles in the last nine seasons, the Parisiens have already established themselves as a juggernaut in France. They are now desperate to break their duck in Europe and bag their first-ever Champions League title.

To attain their goal, they have signed some of the best in the business, meaning there is plenty of cover for their first-choice stars. Famished for European glory, PSG have signed more players than they need, making the club a highly competitive place to be at.

Even the tiniest of slip-ups can prove to be catastrophic, and can cause a player to drop down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes and be eventually sold.

There is also one player on the other end of the spectrum who is looking forward to moving out of the French capital. He has turned down all of PSG’s advances so far and is staying mum about his future.

Below, we will take all of that into consideration and give you a list of players who can make their way out of the club. Here are five PSG players who could move out of the Parc des Princes at the end of the 2021-22 season:

#5 Layvin Kurzawa

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

For reasons unknown, Layvin Kurzawa has not played a single Ligue 1 match this season. As a matter of fact, the Frenchman has played only nine minutes of football across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

His only appearance so far has been in the Trophee des Champions, where his team lost 1-0 to Lille.

footbot @footb0t Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint Germain scored a total of 0 goals with 0 assists with 0 appearances this season Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint Germain scored a total of 0 goals with 0 assists with 0 appearances this season

Between Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat, PSG have two exceptional left-backs. Kurzaya, who still has two years remaining on his contract, hasn’t been impressive enough to displace either.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eager to ship the player off, and chances are, they’ll be successful in the summer.

#4 Julian Draxler

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Once tipped to be a sensation, Julian Draxler has become an afterthought at the Parc des Princes this season.

Courtesy of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, the German has not had the chance to feature in the biggest matches.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC When Julian Draxler provided Raúl with this incredible assist on his farewell match for Schalke When Julian Draxler provided Raúl with this incredible assist on his farewell match for Schalke 🔥 https://t.co/w5i4WON7iq

The 28-year-old has only played 837 minutes in 19 games across all competitions, registering two goals and two assists.

Mauricio Pochettino is not one to gamble, which means Draxler’s situation is unlikely to improve in the coming days.

A move away from the club at the end of the season might be the only viable solution at this point.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar