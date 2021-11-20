5 PSG players who are struggling right now 

PSG have made a sensational start to the campaign and are proving a team to beat across all competitions. After assembling arguably the best squad in Europe, they are firm favorites in all competitions. The Parisian side are running away with Ligue 1, sitting at the top of the table with a massive 10-point lead.

Under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance, PSG are also dominating the European circuit. They are at the top of their Champions League group, defeating the likes of Manchester City and RB Leipzig with utter ease.

With Ligue 1 well within their reach, PSG will also be desperate to stamp their authority on Europe. The Champions League trophy is still elusive for the Parisian side and Pochettino is likely to focus on attaining European glory.

However, PSG are far from perfect despite grinding out victories more often than not. Some players are below par and their flaws have been covered by the individual brilliance of other footballers. On that note, let's take a look at

Five PSG players who are struggling right now

#5 Juan Bernat

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Following his arrival at PSG in 2018, left-back Juan Bernat has proven to be a vital cog in the team. The Spaniard was once considered among the top talents but has now fallen below the pecking order under Pochettino.

Considering his age, Bernat has won a lot of titles at PSG and at Bayern Munich. But the 28-year-old has endured a downward spiral with his poor form and recurring injuries. He has featured just three times for PSG this campaign and hardly made an impact.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Juan Bernat's contract is ending at the end of the season and his future at PSG is up in the air.



Barcelona could be interested due to the financial situation at the club.



— L'Equipe Juan Bernat's contract is ending at the end of the season and his future at PSG is up in the air.Barcelona could be interested due to the financial situation at the club.— L'Equipe https://t.co/AOiPcrUFH9

Strong competition for the left-back position has also added to his woes. Pochettino clearly prefers 19-year-old Nuno Mendes as Bernat has been deservingly benched for his poor performances.

#4 Mauro Icardi

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Mauro Icardi was a reputed goalscorer some time ago but he has fallen off the radar with his continuous lackluster performances. The Argentine is completely absent from his national team while he is used as a substitute at PSG.

Icardi has been finding life hard in Paris, both on and off the pitch. The 28-year-old is yet to make any impact whatsoever on the pitch and is having trouble with his wife Wanda Nara.

PSGNewsINT @PSGNewsINT 🚨Mauro Icardi is wanting to Leave PSG this Winter 🚨Mauro Icardi is wanting to Leave PSG this Winter

Icardi is currently seen as a fringe player by Pochettino following Messi's arrival at the club. He has scored just three goals in 14 appearances, very poor by his standards.

