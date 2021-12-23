5 PSG players who underperformed against Lorient | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made the trip to Lorient for their final game of the year on Wednesday night.

The hosts came into the match on the back of eight consecutive defeats in all competitions and had little hope against the mighty PSG. On the pitch, however, the story was starkly different.

Lorient started the game on the front foot and were thoroughly the better team in the first half. They played direct, straightforward long balls, which were enough to catch PSG’s lackluster defense out. Lorient forward Terem Moffi beat Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe time and again through his intelligent runs, but his abysmal finishing let him down.

With only five minutes left to play in the first half, Lorient finally got the goal they thoroughly deserved through Thomas Monconduit. The midfielder got hold of the ball on the edge of the area and hit the top-right corner of Keylor Navas’ goal with immaculate precision.

Lionel Messi failed to hit the back of the net once again, but was by far PSG’s best player on the pitch. He was excellent with the ball at his feet and even called the Lorient keeper into action with a half-volley in the first half.

PSG were marginally better in the second half, but an unnecessary red card for Sergio Ramos in the 85th minute complicated proceedings. Thankfully for the traveling fans, PSG still had some gas left in the tank.

In injury time, Hakimi swung in a cross from the right, finding Mauro Icardi's head, with the Argentine thumping it home to make it 1-1.

Here are the top five PSG players who underperformed in the 1-1 draw with Lorient on Wednesday:

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has not found Ligue 1 to be as straightforward as he might have expected. He is yet to emerge as a difference-maker for PSG and that showed on the pitch last night as well.

Against Lorient, Wijnaldum made only one key pass, did not attempt any crosses, and could not work the keeper even once. Another subdued performance by one of the best in the business.

#4 Marquinhos

PSG skipper Marquinhos had an awfully subpar outing against a relegation-threatened Lorient side on Wednesday. The Brazilian was caught out by Lorient's intuitive long-balls time and again and was lucky to get away scot-free.

The veteran defender won only two of his six attempted duels, lost possession four times and made no tackles, interceptions or clearances.

