5 PSG players who underperformed against OGC Nice | Coupe de France 2021-22

The top two teams in Ligue 1 locked horns as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hosted OGC Nice in a Coupe de France Round of 16 clash on Monday night. Having won their last 14 French Cup matches in a row, the Parisians started the fixture as overwhelming favorites.

Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong XI, which included Lionel Messi for the first time this year. Unfortunately for PSG, Nice paid no heed to their star power and ended up beating the reigning champions, 6-5, on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

As expected, the hosts were eager to get on the ball in the early stages, hoping to put pressure on the opposition. PSG managed to retain possession quite easily but could not occupy dangerous positions in the final third of the pitch. In the seventh minute, Marco Verratti tried a through ball into the final third for Julian Draxler, but Nice keeper Marcin Bulka read the situation effortlessly.

15 minutes later, Verratti had an opportunity to put PSG ahead, but his effort whiskered wide off the post. After a drab first half, Pochettino made a couple of changes, including bringing on Kylian Mbappe for the struggling Mauro Icardi. The Frenchman introduced pace to the hosts’ play but could not bring penetration.

The home side came closest to opening the scoring in the 71st minute when Nice were forced to clear Presnel Kimpembe’s effort off the line. After the end of regulation time, the match went into penalties, allowing PSG loanee Bulka to prove his mettle.

He stopped spot-kicks from midfielder Leandro Paredes and teenager Xavi Simons, ending the Parisians’ dream of winning the French Cup for the third consecutive season.

Here are five Paris Saint-Germain players who underperformed in their disappointing defeat to OGC Nice on Monday night:

#5 Colin Dagba

With Achraf Hakimi unavailable due to AFCON, Colin Dagba operated as a right-back against Nice on Monday night. Unfortunately, his performance was below par, both defensively and offensively.

Nice exploited the space he left behind time and again to put pressure on PSG's backline. He only won one of his seven duels, which is disappointing, to say the least.

Dagba also could not provide support in attack, failing to provide even a single key pass, long ball, or cross into the area.

#4 Marco Verratti

In all honesty, Verratti was the one that kept PSG ticking in the middle of the park on Monday night. However, considering his quality, we cannot overlook the golden opportunity to put his team ahead in the first half.

The Italy international was neatly set up by Ander Herrera for a strike at goal in the 22nd minute. He uncharacteristically scuffed his opportunity and missed to keep his effort on target.

Had the midfield maestro found the back of the net, Paris Saint-Germain could have been in complete control of the game at the Parc des Princes.

