5 PSG stars who have suffered since Lionel Messi's arrival

PSG finally signed Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window after several months of dreaming of having the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on their side. The Argentine ended his 21-year spell with Barcelona by switching to the Parc des Princes.

PSG signed Messi on a free transfer as he had to leave Barcelona due to La Liga's financial rules. He signed a two-year contract that will keep him in France until 2023.

With Lionel Messi in their ranks, PSG can boast of having arguably the greatest footballer in history donning their jersey. It goes without mentioning that the Argentine's arrival has come as a big boost to the Parisians' chances of winning the Champions League. This is a trophy they've become desperate to win.

Leo's presence has come as a huge blessing to PSG. But it is worth noting that it has also had adverse effects on a couple of players at the Parc des Princes. The five players highlighted below have suffered since the Argentine arrived in the French capital this summer.

#5 Julian Draxler

The German has made just five starts for PSG this season

For a man who made 34 appearances for PSG last season, Julian Draxler could've been hoping for more involvement this term. However, the German has seen himself go down in the pecking order following the arrival of Lionel Messi this season.

Draxler has made just five starts for PSG so far during the campaign, recording two goals and two assists to his name. Obviously, he wouldn't have had as many opportunities if Neymar was fully fit over the last couple of weeks.

The German's situation will likely get worse when the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar finally take off in the coming weeks. It certainly won't be a surprise if the attacker is offloaded in the upcoming transfer window.

#4 Mauro Icardi

Icardi lost his place in the starting line-up following Lionel Messi's arrival

The striker lost his place in the starting lineup immediately after Lionel Messi arrived at PSG this summer. The former Barcelona playmaker took up a spot on the right wing of the attack. So Mauro Icardi was forced to relinquish the central role to Kylian Mbappe.

Icardi has made 12 appearances for PSG across all competitions this season. But he's played from the start in just half of them, completing 90 minutes four times. Ironically, the striker has bagged three Ligue 1 goals so far and Lionel Messi is yet to score in the division. Yet, the latter is the ultimate choice to start every league game.

