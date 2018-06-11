5 Questionable Goalkeeping Errors That Cost The Team

These goalkeepers were guilty of gifting goals to the opposition

Ronnie Evans TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 16:13 IST

Karius was in tears after letting in two cheap goals in the Champions League final

A goalkeeper is one of the most important players in a football team. He/she is tasked with keeping out balls from going into the back of the net. Part of their job is to also organise the defensive setup during free kicks.

A goalkeeper has the advantage of seeing the full length of the field and decides where to distribute the ball. In football, we have seen exceptional goalkeepers who have gained a reputation for making brilliant saves.

Manchester United's David De Gea is a prime example of a top goalkeeper who has sacrificed a lot to keep his team in matches that they would have conceded or ultimately lost.

It is no surprise that he has been voted as United's Player of the Year on four of the last five seasons. At times, teams are exposed defensively and the goalkeeper becomes the final barricade between an opposing player scoring or not.

However, there are times that the goalkeepers have been at fault due to silly mistakes on their part. These five moments literally show goals that were gifted to the opposition due to the goalkeeper's lapse of concentration or poor judgement.

#5 Butland v Leicester City (2018)

Leicester City v Stoke City - Premier League - King Power Stadium

Xhedran Shaqiri had given Stoke a 43rd-minute lead when he curled in a long-range effort at the King Power Stadium. Stoke managed to contain the wave of pressure by the home side until the Butland blooper. In the 70th minute, Marc Albrighton made a surging run on the right wing before hitting a hard cross.

Butland attempted to catch it but it bounced off his chest and into the net. The match finished 1-1. Stoke would have moved out of the relegation if they did not concede that equaliser.

England goalkeeper Jack Butland was at fault in February 2018 when he cost his team a point against Leicester City. His error enabled the Foxes to snatch a point and kept Stoke City in the relegation places of the Premier League.