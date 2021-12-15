5 quickest managers to 500 Premier League goals

The Premier League is the most popular and arguably the toughest footballing league on the planet. Every manager wants to manage a Premier League side, make them play eye-catching football, and eventually lead them to the title.

The five men on our list today have ticked all the aforementioned boxes. They have not only won the title, but have also seen their team score a gazillion of goals.

Here are the top five Premier League managers who have taken the least number of matches to reach 500 top-flight goals:

#5 Jose Mourinho - Chelsea and Manchester United (289 games)

The self-proclaimed “Special One,” Jose Mourinho, is the only manager on our list who has managed multiple clubs in the Premier League. Although the majority of his 500 Premier League goals came during his Chelsea spell, he also enjoyed a couple of good seasons with Manchester United.

In total, Mourinho took 289 games to reach 500 Premier League goals, which is not bad for such a pragmatic manager.

Having been impressed with Jose Mourinho’s work at Porto, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich roped in the Portuguese manager in 2004. Mourinho wasted no time and guided Chelsea to their first Premier League title in 50 years.

His Chelsea retained the Premier League title the following year, marking Mourinho’s fourth consecutive league title. He was dismissed in 2007-08 but returned again in 2013.

He led the Blues to the Premier League title in 2014-15 before being sacked and appointed by Manchester United the following year.

Mourinho failed to win a Premier League title with Manchester United, but won them the Europa League and the League Cup in the 2016-17 season.

#4 Arsene Wenger - Arsenal (271 games)

During the twilight of his managerial career, Arsene Wenger was heavily criticized for failing to win the Premier League with Arsenal. Only after his departure in 2018 did people understand the competency of the Frenchman.

Under Wenger, Arsenal not only played to win, but they also performed to impress. Sleek movements, clever transitions and goals were a regular occurrence, making Arsenal a team to look out for.

With Wenger at the helm, Arsenal netted 500 goals in 271 games, which shows how adventurous the Gunners were back in the day.

The move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium took a toll on Arsenal’s financials and kept them from signing high-profile names. However, before the switch, the Gunners bagged three Premier League titles under Wenger.

In 2003-04, Arsenal did not lose a single Premier League game and became the first and only team to win the title without tasting defeat.

