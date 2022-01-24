5 quickest managers to 500 Premier League points

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive one too.

Unsurprisingly, many top players have played in the competition over the years. The allure of the English top flight is such that many world-class managers, both home-grown and foreign, have graced the competition too.

In the three-decade history of the Premier League, only a handful of managers have won the competition. Of the eleven men to do so, only four have done so on multiple occasions.

Suffice to say, this quartet and a few others have racked up a lot of points in the English top flight. On that note, here's a look at the five quickest managers to accumulate 500 points in the competition:

#5 Arsene Wenger (three-time Premier League winner) - 249 games

Arsene Wenger has an impressive managerial resume.

Arsene Wenger is one of the legendary managers in English top-flight history, especially in the Premier League era.

The 72-year-old managed Arsenal for 22 long years, lifting them from mid-table mediocrity to a giant in the English game and in Europe. The three-time league winner managed over 800 games in the competition, a tally bettered by no other manager.

Of the eleven tacticians to win the Premier League, Wenger is the only one to do so without dropping a game. He accomplished that 'Invincibles' feat in 2003-04, which remains his third and latest title in the English top flight.

The affable Frenchman managed his last game in the competition on May 2018. He is currently FIFA's chief of global football development.

#4 Sir Alex Ferguson (13-time Premier League winner) - 242 games

Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in Premier League history.

Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in the Premier League by a proverbial country mile.

With a staggering 13 titles in the competition - all with Manchester United - the Scot transformed the fortunes of the Old Trafford club for good. One of only two men to manage over 800 games in the Premier League, the 80-year-old has a plethora of records in the competition.

The legendary Scot is the only manager to do a Premier League three-peat on multiple occasions. No other tactician has done so even once.

