5 Real Madrid loanees who could make the starting XI next season (2021-22)

Real Madrid will have nine on-loan players returning to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

While some of them could be sent on another loan spell or sold off, a few of them could have the opportunity to cement a place in the starting XI next season.

On that note, let's have a look at five such players who could make the Real Madrid starting XI in 2021-22.

Five Real Madrid on-loan players who could make the playing XI next season:

#5 Takefusa Kubo - Getafe CF

Villarreal CF vs Elche CF - La Liga Santander

The immensely talented Japanese youngster, Takefusa Kubo, has had an underwhelming on-loan campaign at two different clubs this season.

Real Madrid snapped up the wunderkind right under the noses of their rivals, FC Barcelona, despite Kubo being a part of Barcelona's famed La Masia. While the teenage sensation is one of the first names on his national side, Kubo has found life hard in Madrid. The 2020-21 season has seen the winger go on loan to two different Spanish clubs.

The 19-year old showed promise last season at Real Mallorca but hasn't been able to back that up this campaign.

Kubo's initial loan spell at Villareal this season was cut short after he struggled to find a regular starting place in Unai Emery's team. In 30 combined appearances for Villareal and Getafe, Kobu has only managed a solitary goal and four assists.

Nevertheless, the Japanese wonder kid is an elegant dribbler and showcases sound technique with the ball at his feet. But it remains to be seen if he has done enough to return to his parent club at the end of the current campaign.

However, if Zinedine Zidane decides to inject youthful energy into his Real Madrid playing XI, Kubo could be one to watch out for.

#4 Dani Ceballos - Arsenal FC

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal - Premier League

The 24-year old Spanish international Dani Ceballos was tipped to be the man to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of Arsenal's midfield and have a dominating presence. However, it has been somewhat of a roller-coaster season for Ceballos.

Even though the Real Madrid midfielder is in his second successive loan stint at the Emirates, he hasn't managed to nail down a spot in the starting XI. It would be fair to say that the talented midfielder has had a rather underwhelming season.

However, it's not all gloomy for the 24-year old. Ceballos has won an impressive 70% and holds the top spot in tackles attempted among all Arsenal players. Moreover, the Real Madrid loanee ranks second in terms of chances created from open play.

Dani Ceballos after the Premier League 2019/20 restart (Arsenal rank):



698 touches (1st)

540 passes (1st)

11 dribbles completed (1st)

18 tackles (1st)

20 interceptions (1st)

98.2km distance covered (1st)



[Opta] #afc pic.twitter.com/IamsK47zN7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 6, 2020

Dani Ceballos may not have had the best of seasons, but he could have done enough to return to Real Madrid and play a role in their playing XI.

