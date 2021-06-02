5 Real Madrid players who could flourish under Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid following the departure of Zinedine Zidane. The Italian manager had been overseeing a promising project at Everton but a call from his former club was too tempting to pass up. Ancelotti has previously managed Real Madrid and won the Champions League with them during his two-year stint from 2013 to 2015.

Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid

He also won the Copa Del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during that time and is adored by the Santiago Bernabeu faithful. Ancelotti was also a hit with the players and shared a good working relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as well.

He also brought out the best in a number of players like Angel Di Maria and James Rodriguez during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has maintained a reputation for improving players at every club he has managed.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Real Madrid players who could thrive under Carlo Ancelotti.

#5 Isco

Elche FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Isco is reportedly the only player to have not wished Zinedine Zidane publicly on his way out. The Spaniard was in the doghouse under Zizou after falling down the pecking order. Isco was in fact tipped to leave this summer but Zidane's departure could change that.

Isco was quite an important part of the Real Madrid team during Carlo Ancelotti's time in charge. He scored 17 goals and provided 21 assists in 106 appearances under the Italian manager. The 29-year-old is waiting to be given a second chance at Real Madrid and he could very well be afforded that under Ancelotti.

Isco has played his best football under Julen Lopetegui and Ancelotti. It looked like his Real Madrid career was coming to an end but he might be given a new lease of life now.

106 - Isco Alarcón 🇪🇸 made more appearances than any other Real Madrid player under Carlo Ancelotti 🇮🇹 in all competitions (106 apps, 77 starts). Reunion? pic.twitter.com/6CnkK826qh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 1, 2021

#4 Marco Asensio

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Carlo Ancelotti has loved working with left-footed attacking midfielders and in Marco Asensio, he has a player of that exact mold. Players like Gareth Bale, Angel Di Maria and James Rodriguez enjoyed their best years at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti.

Asensio has a skillset that's similar to James Rodriguez's. Asensio 25 and is about to hit his peak. He couldn't have asked for a better coach at this point in time than Ancelotti given how well he has done with players of the same ilk.

Asensio showed glimpses of brilliance this past season but Zidane was not able to tap into it on a regular basis. However, it wouldn't be surprising if we start seeing the best of the 25-year-old now that Carlo Ancelotti is in charge.

Four goals in his last five games from Marco Asensio 🙌pic.twitter.com/9PQqZobdz2 — Goal (@goal) April 12, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT