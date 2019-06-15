5 Real Madrid players set to be sold after a series of high-profile arrivals

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have turned up in the transfer market this summer after suffering a disappointing season, finishing 17 points behind the La Liga winners FC Barcelona in third place. Los Blancos were affected by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo who assured at least 50 goals per season.

In the previous campaign, Real Madrid played under three different managers with Zinedine Zidane being the last arrival. The Frenchman left the club after winning three Champions League trophies on the trot.

Zidane signalled at a significant squad overhaul during the season end and taking no prisoners; Real have signed six players thus far, namely - Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, and Takefusa Kubo.

There are no signs of slowing down as Madrid are reportedly chasing Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, and Kylian Mbappe. Opting such a ruthless policy has put the futures of several superstars in jeopardy.

Keeping player's uncertain futures in mind, let's take a look at some players who could be destined to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

