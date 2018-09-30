5 Real Madrid players to watch out for in the 2018-19 La Liga season

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid fans were in for a surprise when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to part ways with the club. Just days before his decision former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane decided to resign from his post as the manager of the team. Real Madrid ended the 2017-18 season on a high as they once again captured the Champions League after beating Liverpool in the final. Real Madrid won the title for the 3rd time in a row.

They finished 2nd in 2017-18 the La Liga season behind leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos have a new manager this season in the form of Spaniard Julen Lopetegui and the Spanish giants will be hoping to replicate their performances of the last season. Lopetegui has stated that winning the Champions League along with the La Liga will be his team’s topmost priority.

Real Madrid started their Champions League season on a positive note with a 3-0 victory over the Italian side AS Roma. Julen Lopetegui had expressed disappointment after Real Madrid’s lost 3-0 against Sevilla on Thursday, but the manager went on to say that his side will make a comeback. Real Madrid’s next game against Atletico Madrid yesterday was a goalless draw.

The addition of the Dominican Republic’s Diaz will add a lot of width to their forward line because of his attacking style of play. He also scored a goal against AS Roma in his very first Champions League match for real Madrid which will do his confidence a world of good. The addition of Thibaut Courtois can give Los Blancos much more reliability under the bar.

Real Madrid fans have expressed disappointment after Ronaldo’s move to Juventus and have stated that after Ronaldo’s departure the team’s combination in the forward line might get affected, but Real Madrid team management have stated that their side has many players who can match Ronaldo’s class and have the ability to deliver during crucial situations. We take a look at 5 such players who could be crucial for Real Madrid in the ongoing season.

