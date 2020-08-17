5 realistic destinations for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club immediately. Barcelona have gone trophyless in a season for the first time in 12 years. To top it off, they were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, losing the game 8-2.

It truly looks like rock bottom for Barcelona. They have an ageing squad with most of their starters well into their 30s. There seems to be disagreements between the management and the players. Recruitment has been awry for a long time and it looks like a long road back for the Blaugrana.

Atenção para a notícia: Messi quer deixar o Barcelona. Não em 2021. Agora. pic.twitter.com/XTcJwYIa2s — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 16, 2020

As a result, the question of whether the best player in the world should kick on at Barcelona has surfaced. Messi does not have a lot more years in him and with Barcelona, another UEFA Champions League title is likely to remain an elusive dream.

He is bound to make a decision. Realistically it can go one of these five ways.

#5 Messi to stay at Barcelona

Can Barca bounce back soon?

The most obvious of the lot and directly attributed to Lionel Messi's unwavering loyalty to the club where he became the player he is, staying at Barcelona seems to still be up there as an option for the future.

The Argentine also earns a whopping £1.15 million per week and those are not wages that a lot of clubs can even think about paying for a player. As such, Messi will need to take a paycut if he is to move on.

At 33, he wouldn't need to adapt or change it up if he kicks on at Barcelona. His status at Barcelona is undoubtedly that of a king's and he is seldomed questioned. It won't be the same elsewhere. Premier League fans, in particular, will not take it lightly if Messi were to trudge around aimlessly on a dull day- something he gets away with at Barcelona.

#4 Juventus

Just imagine

Messi was linked with Juventus when he got into a spat with the management earlier this year over some comments made by Eric Abidal following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Juventus would definitely love to get involved if Messi and Barcelona would terminate his contract mutually and he were to be available on a free transfer. Messi's release clause at Barcelona is an astronomical figure. €700 million.

The Bianconeri are the kingpins of free transfers and if such a scenario arises where Messi can be signed for free, then we could finally see Messi and Ronaldo in the same team.

What if messi decided to leave #Barca and join Juventus with Ronaldo 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FO7GQC0VAq — NasCFC (@NasCFC_) August 15, 2020