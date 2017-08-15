5 reasons why Chelsea will not retain their EPL crown

Chelsea have already got off to a bad start, but there are more reasons why they will not retain their title.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 11:58 IST

After Chelsea’s opening day defeat, everybody is fearing the worst for the reigning champions of England. Antonio Conte has stated how hard this season will be and has made it clear that Nemanja Matic, who just yesterday received a lot of praise on his debut for Manchester United, will be a huge loss.

Last season, having only domestic competitions to compete in, and the team coming under only a small amount of criticism at the beginning, everything was easy going for Chelsea and Conte. However, this season will certainly not be easy for Chelsea.

Here are five reasons why Chelsea will not retain the Premier League title this season:

5) Champions League

Chelsea this season have to compete in the Champions League, which will mean many more games than last season. It’s not like Conte or his players have no Champions League experience, but more games could certainly mean more injuries and most definitely more fatigue.

The last two Premier League winners have had just the Premier League and domestic cup competitions to compete in, giving them a week to recover on most occasions. This allows players to recover from knocks quicker and they’re much fresher by the time the next game week comes around.

This clearly worked for both Leicester City and Chelsea with both having a small amount of injuries all season. Additionally, they was also able to field a similar starting 11 week in week out, which helps boost confidence, morale and team spirit with the same players repeatedly playing together.

Chelsea are likely to be in the running for a top four place, but with a rather thin squad especially in centre midfield, their team certainly cannot compete for the title and play in the Champions League this year.