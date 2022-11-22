5 reasons why Argentina will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina will kickstart their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign today (22 November) as they take on Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium. This tournament is quite special for La Albiceleste as this is likely to be Lionel Messi's last World Cup.

Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came agonizingly close to winning the World Cup in 2014 but Argentina fell to Germany in the final. Messi and the team will be determined to go all the way this time around.

Things are looking up for Argentina and there are enough reasons for their fans to stay optimistic about their chances. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Argentina will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Argentina are in good form

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Argentina beat UAE 5-0 in a friendly ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With that win, they stretched their unbeaten run to 36 successive games. They are on the cusp of breaking the record for the longest undefeated streak in men's international football, currently held by Italy (37 games).

Under Lionel Scaloni, La Albiceleste have burgeoned into a formidable unit that's extremely difficult to break down. They beat Brazil in the finals of the 2021 Copa America and have won 13 and drawn three of their 16 games since.

A pair of wins against Uruguay and the 3-0 thumping of Italy in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, aka the Finalissima, were particularly impressive. They are one of the most in-form teams heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

B/R Football @brfootball



Two games away from beating Italy's record Argentina extend their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a 5-0 win vs. UAETwo games away from beating Italy's record Argentina extend their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a 5-0 win vs. UAE 🇦🇷Two games away from beating Italy's record https://t.co/MZGzEtkC7H

#4 Relatively easy group to navigate

Wales v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Argentina have been drawn into Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opposite Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Argentina are a far superior side than all the other teams in their group.

Lionel Scaloni's men will fancy their chances against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Additionally, having such an easy group to navigate will help Argentina get plenty of wind in their sails heading into the knockout stages.

#3 Solid defence and goalkeeper

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Argentina have a solid backline. Lionel Scaloni has not had any trouble finding a system that works with the personnel he has at his disposal. Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi are their first-choice centre-backs. But there is every chance that the impressive Lisandro Martinez could pip Otamendi to a starting berth.

Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel and Juan Foyth are excellent options at right-back. La Albiceleste have Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuna to choose from for the left side.

In goal, Argentina have the incredible Emiliano Martinez. He is a wonderful shot-stopper and has done an excellent job for both club and country in recent times. Martinez could prove to be particularly useful in the knockout stages when games can end with a penalty shootout.

#2 Right blend of experience and youthful vigor

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Many veteran Argentinian players have cleared out their dressing room lockers in recent times and the squad has undergone a rebuilding process. The Argentina side that will look to have a deep run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has only one leader and that is Lionel Messi.

There is no confusion regarding that. Players like Angel Di Maria, Alejandro Gomez and Nicolas Otamendi have a wealth of experience to draw from. The rest of the side is largely packed with young players who have shown a lot of hunger and desire to win and prove themselves on the big stage.

#1 Lionel Messi's form

Jamaica v Argentina

Lionel Messi has scored 10 goals in his last four appearances in all competitions for Argentina. After a disappointing outing in the 2021-22 season, Messi has returned to peak form this term and will be determined to have a good run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi has been tearing it up for Paris Saint-Germain in his sophomore season in the French capital. In 19 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term, the 35-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists.

Messi is in sublime form right now and will be ready to give his all to win football's biggest prize.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes