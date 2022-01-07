5 reasons for Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have been in rebuild since their decorated and highly successful manager Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018. After 22 years under the Frenchman, the club underwent a tumultuous phase for a few years.

Former player Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal's head coach in 2019. He took over after Unai Emery's 18-month spell and Freddie Ljungberg's few weeks as interim manager.

Arteta had previously worked under Pep Guardiola as part of Manchester City's coaching staff, winning two Premier League titles between 2016 and 2019. In his first few months as Arsenal's head coach, Arteta won the FA Cup.

In doing so, he became the first player in Gunners' history to achieve the feat as captain and manager.

One of the highlights of Mikel Arteta's tenure at Arsenal so far has been his clarity regarding Arsenal's core values and his expectations from players. The Spaniard has set some ground rules that he calls 'non-negotiables'. Recently, playing slick football and scoring goals seem to be two of them.

Arsenal were 20th in the Premier League at the end of August after lost their first three games of the season. Now, they are fourth in the table, a point clear of West Ham United in fifth and two clear of their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in sixth.

The Gunners' ascent to the top four has been remarkable. To put it into perspective, Arsenal (76) earned just one point less than Liverpool (77) in the Premier League last year. On that note, here's a look at five key factors that have played a crucial role in Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

#5 Mikel Arteta's clarity about the Arsenal project

In Arteta's final year as an Arsenal player in 2015, the Spaniard started preparing for life after his playing days would end. Arteta had three offers to be involved in roles at either Arsenal (Academy head), Tottenham Hotspur (Assistant) or Manchester City (Assistant).

He reconnected with Pep Guardiola, whom he has known since their time at Barcelona's La Masia in the 1990s. Arteta joined City's coaching team under Guardiola in 2016.

There is a direct link between Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's approach. Like Guardiola, Arteta rules with an iron fist and despises indiscipline in the team and the organization. He recently stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captain's armband following a 'disciplinary breach'.

The Arsenal manager has been very clear about his actions, emphasising the need to restore Arsenal's long-lost DNA and style of play. Dubbed 'Arteta-ball' by Arsenal fans, it includes quick, efficient passing and occupying key areas while building up play from the back.

With his decisive decision-making, Arteta has been able to spark a change in the mentality of the club from inside out. Players, staff, Arsenal's board and the fans are all in support of the Spaniard now, given the work he has done at the club.

#4 Successful summer transfer window (2021)

Aaron Ramsdale celebrating a goal scored by his teammates

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal's technical director Edu Gaspar oversaw one of the most crucial and eventful summer transfer windows in the club's history in 2021.

Arsenal signed six players for their first-team squad. Nuno Tavares (Benfica), Ben White (Brighton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna), Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht) arrived and became integral members of the starting group. The Gunners also signed young striker Mika Biereth from Fulham, who went straight to the U-23s for development.

To say these players fit in well would be an understatement. Arsenal's back four has been revamped, with White and Tomiyasu joining Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney. Ramsdale went straight in goal, and has recorded 15 clean sheets in the Premier League in 2021, many of them in Arsenal.

He ranks fifth in the list of keepers with the most Premier League clean sheets last year. Ramsdale achieved it despite playing for a relegation candidate in the first half of the year.

The Arsenal players are now a cohesive unit ready to build momentum and challenge for silverware in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal further bolster key positions in their lineup in the January transfer window.

