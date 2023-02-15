5 reasons why Arsenal will lose to Manchester City tonight

Premier League leaders Arsenal will welcome second-placed Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium tonight in a game that could define the course of the title race.

Pep Guardiola will lead his troops into battle on enemy turf tonight. His former apprentice Mikel Arteta and Co. have threatened to dethrone Manchester City and tonight's battle at the Emirates is expected to have a huge impact on proceedings.

The Gunners presently have 51 points and the Cityzens trail them by three. But Arsenal have a game in hand over their Wednesday opponents. They have a great chance to restore a six-point lead at the top with a win tonight. But things won't be anywhere close to being straightforward for them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Arsenal will lose to Manchester City tonight.

#5 Arsenal in their worst run of this season so far

Arsenal FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

When Arsenal squared off against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago in the fourth round of the FA Cup, they had a lot more momentum. In fact, they were fancied to get the better of Guardiola's side. But City just about managed to thwart the Gunners and ran away with a 1-0 win.

Arsenal came into that game on the back of successive wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the league. In stark contrast, Arteta's side head into tonight's game on the back of a three-game winless streak.

Since that 1-0 loss to City in the FA Cup, the Gunners have fallen to Everton and drawn with Brentford.

#4 Arsenal frontline in poor form as they take on City

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Arsenal have been a freescoring side for the majority of the ongoing season so far. However, they have struggled to replicate those levels in recent weeks. Arteta's men have scored just one goal in their last three games in all competitions.

To make matters worse, City are a side that Arsenal have found extremely difficult to break down. The Gunners have scored just two goals in their last nine Premier League games against Manchester City.

Arsenal would have wanted a lot more wind in their sails to fancy their chances of battering Manchester City tonight.

#3 Recent record hints at a Manchester City win

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Arsenal have found little joy in their recent fixtures against Manchester City. The Cityzens have proven to be an unconquerable side to Arteta's men. Let's take a look at a few telling pieces of statistics.

Manchester City have won their last 10 Premier League games against Arsenal. Guardiola's side have also won all of their last six away games against the Gunners in all competitions. Mikel Arteta is yet to win against Pep Guardiola in the league.

It all points towards yet another Manchester City win as the two teams prepare for battle tonight.

Football Daily @footballdaily Pep Guardiola is YET to lose a game away to Arsenal as Manchester City manager. Pep Guardiola is YET to lose a game away to Arsenal as Manchester City manager. 👀 https://t.co/i8cNNMFPfL

#2 Manchester City have better bench strength

Manchester City v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester City's bench strength is incredible. Whether or not they breached 100 financial rules to get there won't matter tonight as they hit the road to take on the North Londoners. City's bench strength gives them the edge especially in the second half of games.

If Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland Haaland and Jack Grealish start against Arsenal in attack, Guardiola can still call upon Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden. They also have Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer as options in midfield.

Arsenal do not have this luxury. Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson have returned to training, but Arteta has said that the trio are not yet ready to contribute to the first team (via Football London). Mohamed Elneny is yet another absentee.

#1 Manchester City have experience when it comes to the title race

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal have a history of failing to make the most of their chances to win the Premier League title. They have been in very similar situations in the past.

In the 2002-03 season, they were leading the league by eight points in early March, but ultimately lost the title to Manchester United. They also experienced a similar scenario in the 2007-08 season, where they led the league from September to March but failed to win the title.

More recently, Arsenal were in a good position to qualify for the Champions League last season. With three games left, they held a four-point lead over their rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

However, they lost the North London derby to Spurs 3-0, followed by a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, and ended up finishing fifth in the league, two points behind Spurs.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have won the Premier League title four times in the last five seasons. Liverpool were able to force the title race right down to the wire twice in those four seasons and City emerged as champions with a one-point lead in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Guardiola's side are way more experienced when it comes to handling the title race and big matches such as the one tonight. That puts them in a better position to squeeze out a positive result against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes