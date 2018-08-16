Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga 2018-19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid can overhaul Barcelona and Real Madrid this season

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.69K   //    16 Aug 2018, 21:46 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Atletico were superb in the Super Cup win over Real Madrid

For many, La Liga is a two-horse race, with Barcelona and Real Madrid, two of the biggest clubs in world football, fighting it out for the title. However in the past few years, we have seen Atletico Madrid emerge as genuine contenders for the title, and this season could be theirs. 

Atletico last won La Liga in the 2013/14, their tenth title in all, and first since 1995/96. Since then, the league has been dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid. In the last three years, it has been these three who have competed for the league, and it looks likely to be very similar this season.

All three teams have made big changes in the lead up to the new season. Zinedine Zidane resigned as manager of Real just days after the Champions League final, and he was later replaced by Julen Lopetegui. Real have also sold Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best player in the world, to Italian giants Juventus.

Barcelona have roped in a number of players, including Arturo Vidal and Malcolm. Atletico have also been busy in the transfer market, with Thomas Lemar being the marquee signing at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Five seasons since their last title-winning campaign, there is a real chance that this is Atletico’s year. Here are five reasons that they could finish above Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race for the title this season.

#1 Diego Costa is fit and firing

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Costa scored twice against Real on Wednesday night

Last season, Costa returned to Atletico after three years away at Chelsea, however, he was unavailable until January because of Atletico’s transfer embargo.

This was a big loss for them because they were lacking a top class goalscorer, and it showed in their results in the opening months of the season. By Christmas, they were well off the pace at the top of the table and had been dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage.

This season though, with Costa at the helm, they have got a striker who is more than capable of getting 20 goals in the league. Obviously, there will always be doubts regarding Costa’s temperament; he’s a man who can start an argument with his own shadow.

He is though a man you always want on your team, as he is always able to pop up with a goal. He is fully fit, and given his performance against Real in the Super Cup, he is certainly in the mood for goals.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Diego Costa Antoine Griezmann Diego Simeone
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid can break the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid will win La Liga in the...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win...
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Diego Simeone reacts to Courtois’ move to Real...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid Preview: Can Diego Simeone's Side Win La...
RELATED STORY
5 players who featured for both Real Madrid and Atletico...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup: 3 Reasons Why Real Madrid lost to...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Hits & Flops from the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup, 2018: Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid - 5...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Today GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Tomorrow CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
Tomorrow VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us