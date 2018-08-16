La Liga 2018-19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid can overhaul Barcelona and Real Madrid this season

Atletico were superb in the Super Cup win over Real Madrid

For many, La Liga is a two-horse race, with Barcelona and Real Madrid, two of the biggest clubs in world football, fighting it out for the title. However in the past few years, we have seen Atletico Madrid emerge as genuine contenders for the title, and this season could be theirs.

Atletico last won La Liga in the 2013/14, their tenth title in all, and first since 1995/96. Since then, the league has been dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid. In the last three years, it has been these three who have competed for the league, and it looks likely to be very similar this season.

All three teams have made big changes in the lead up to the new season. Zinedine Zidane resigned as manager of Real just days after the Champions League final, and he was later replaced by Julen Lopetegui. Real have also sold Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best player in the world, to Italian giants Juventus.

Barcelona have roped in a number of players, including Arturo Vidal and Malcolm. Atletico have also been busy in the transfer market, with Thomas Lemar being the marquee signing at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Five seasons since their last title-winning campaign, there is a real chance that this is Atletico’s year. Here are five reasons that they could finish above Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race for the title this season.

#1 Diego Costa is fit and firing

Costa scored twice against Real on Wednesday night

Last season, Costa returned to Atletico after three years away at Chelsea, however, he was unavailable until January because of Atletico’s transfer embargo.

This was a big loss for them because they were lacking a top class goalscorer, and it showed in their results in the opening months of the season. By Christmas, they were well off the pace at the top of the table and had been dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage.

This season though, with Costa at the helm, they have got a striker who is more than capable of getting 20 goals in the league. Obviously, there will always be doubts regarding Costa’s temperament; he’s a man who can start an argument with his own shadow.

He is though a man you always want on your team, as he is always able to pop up with a goal. He is fully fit, and given his performance against Real in the Super Cup, he is certainly in the mood for goals.

