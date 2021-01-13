5 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win the La Liga this season

Atletico Madrid have been the best team in the 2020-21 season of the La Liga. They have managed to outshine two perennial powerhouses in Real Madrid and Barcelona to go top of the league table.

Diego Simeone's men have won 13 of their 16 La Liga games this season. They are currently four points clear of defending champions Real Madrid, with two games in hand.

Atletico Madrid's only loss of this year's league campaign came at the hands of their cross-town rivals. However, the Rojiblancos have recovered from that loss to win five games on the trot.

On that note, let us take a look at five reasons why Atletico Madrid look to be on their way to winning their first La Liga title in seven years.

#1 Atletico Madrid's fortress at home

Barring a goalless draw against Villareal, Atletico Madrid have won eight of their nine home games in the La Liga this season.

The Rojiblancos have scored 21 times and conceded a meagre two goals while keeping seven impressive clean sheets at the Wanda Metropolitano. During this period, Atletico Madrid also floored a direct title rival - Barcelona - by a solitary goal.

It marked the first time in 18 attempts that Diego Simeone conjured a league win against the Blaugrana, with Yannick Carrasco scoring the only goal of the game for Atletico Madrid.

Before this win, the Argentine tactician lost 11 La Liga games against Barcelona while managing to draw against the Blaugrana on six occasions.

#2 Form on the road

Atletico Madrid have not just been impressive at home in the La Liga. They have also found success on the road, winning five of their seven games.

On either side of their solitary loss of the campaign at Real Madrid, the Rojiblancos have won at Celta Vigo, Osasuna, Valencia, Real Sociedad and Alaves.

Apart from their defeat against the Los Blancos, Atletico Madrid only dropped points on the road against Huesca in a goalless draw against the newly-promoted side.

The form of Diego Simeone's men on the road does not augur well for Real Madrid and Barcelona's title hopes. The two Spanish giants have been less than impressive in away games in the league this season.