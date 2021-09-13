5 reasons why Barcelona could struggle against Bayern Munich on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League

Two of Europe's heavyweights, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, will lock horns at the Camp Nou on Matchday 1 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The two sides are the favourites to qualify for the knockout rounds from Group E.

Barcelona will look to get revenge for the humiliation they suffered the last time they faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League last year. The Blaugrana were demolished 8-2 in the quarter-finals as Bayern went on to win the tournament.

Both sides are unbeaten this season, but Bayern Munich have been at their dominant best in the Bundesliga. They have scored 28 goals in six games across competitions this season, and are favourites to win on Tuesday. Barcelona, meanwhile, have struggled defensively in each of their three games this season, failing to beat their opponents convincingly.

So, without further ado, here are five reasons why Barcelona could struggle against Bayern Munich on Matchday 1 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

#5 Bayern Munich wear a more settled look than Barcelona

Bayern Munich have been dominant this season.

Bayern Munich have already played six games this season, meaning they have had more games to shake off their pre-season rust. The Bavarian giants have already hit their stride this season, and are in free-scoring form.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have only played three games this season. Their game against Sevilla at the weekend got postponed. So the Blaugrana will go into their opening UEFA Champions League game without a competitive game in two weeks due to the international break.

That could hurt the Blaugrana on Tuesday, as Bayern Munich are more likely to start off as the stronger team. That could mean Barcelona playing second fiddle for large swathes and possibly coming out second-best on the night.

#4 The difference in experience between the two teams

Barcelona will rely on Pedri in their Champions League game with Bayern Munich.

There is a huge gulf in class between the two sides, as Bayern Munich arguably have better players in most areas of the pitch than Barcelona. It's no secret this is one of Barcelona's worst teams of all time in terms of their starting XI. So the German outfit could take advantage of that on Tuesday.

Barcelona will have their younger players like Pedri and Frenkie De Jong going up against the likes of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in midfield. So Bayern Munich will fancy their chances of overwhelming their relatively inexperienced hosts on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich are clearly the superior side on paper, and have players of a much higher caliber compared to Barcelona. That could get apparent during their Champions League clash at Camp Nou.

