5 reasons why Barcelona will struggle against Atletico Madrid | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. The Rojiblancos are undefeated so far in the league and as things stand, they're the favourites to go ahead and stake a claim for the title given the form that they're in.

Meanwhile, Barcelona seem to be reeling from the internal combustion that has happened at the club and the players will be desperate to achieve a positive result to get rid of the dark cloud that has cast a shadow over the Camp Nou outfit and seem to be following them into the season.

Atletico Madrid will be without in-form striker Luis Suarez who was ruthlessly cast out of Barcelona last summer. It's a fixture that the relentless Uruguayan would have relished but it's just not meant to be.

Atletico Madrid haven't won a league game against Barcelona in the last ten years and the stage is set for them to get that elusive victory. Barcelona are without a couple of key players themselves and face an uphill task against the in-form Atletico tonight.

#5 Injury crisis for Barcelona as they face Atletico Madrid

Ansu Fati in action

Barcelona go into the crucial game against Atletico Madrid without two important players. Youngster Ansu Fati, who has been the standout performer for the Cules so far this season, is now injured and out for at least three more months. Sergio Busquets is the next player to miss out.

There's no need to stress on the importance of Busquets. He has started all games so far in La Liga for the Blaugrana. Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are also ruled out of the clash.

Under Ronald Koeman, Barcelona have been pretty poor in big games and with a couple big names missing from the squad that will face the Rojiblancos, it has become even tougher for the Catalans.

#4 Barcelona's poor away record

Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Atletico Madrid have the home advantage and this looks like the perfect setting for Diego Simeone to register his first win over Barcelona as the manager of the Rojiblancos.

Atletico Madrid are undefeated at home this season so far and will be looking to kick on in the same vein as they take on Ronald Koeman and co. They are currently on a 24 match unbeaten streak.

Barcelona's record away from home has been poor for a while now. They have been beaten by Celta Vigo and Getafe away from home already this season and against a much tougher opposition, they will have to play out of their skins to eke out a result.

Barcelona settle for a draw away at Alaves 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BDB0ATPn87 — Goal (@goal) October 31, 2020