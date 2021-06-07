5 reasons why Gareth Southgate was right to include Bukayo Saka in the England squad

When Gareth Southgate announced the official England squad for this year's Euros, there were mixed reactions from fans. However, there were a select group of players that were on the receiving end of some backlash, which is to be expected from any set of passionate fans.

Many were quick to question Bukayo Saka's inclusion in the squad given Arsenal's lacklustre season. However, Southgate stuck with his decision and the Gunners star looks set to feature in his first international competition.

Here are five reasons why time will prove that Gareth Southgate was right to include Bukayo Saka in the squad.

#5 The big fish in a little pond

Arsenal were not at their best in the 2020-21 season. In fact, even stating that is downplaying the situation since they had their worst season in decades. However, this does not mean that every single player in the squad is worthy of criticism.

Bukayo Saka has had another excellent season and is really proving that he can deliver on a consistent basis. Even in the games the Gunners drew or lost, the young Englishman was the best player on the pitch.

It takes a different kind of mentality to be the big fish in a little pond, a great player in an underperforming team but Saka has been just that. Southgate will need this type of mentality in his players should England find themselves a goal down during the competition.

#4 Bukayo Saka can play anywhere

Bukayo Saka excels in most positions

One of the things that make Saka is unique is that he is an incredibly complete player, regardless of his age. He can essentially play in any position that isn't central.

This will make him a valuable player at the Euros. Not only will it make squad rotation a much easier task, but it will also provide backup to Gareth Southgate if others are injured.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar