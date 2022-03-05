5 reasons why Carlo Ancelotti is the best man for Manchester United job

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has recently been linked with Manchester United for the managerial position next summer. Under current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the Red Devils have looked better but it all comes down to how they end the current campaign.

With Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino also linked for the job, it will be interesting to see who ends up as United's manager. Irrespective of who's selected, it is going to demand a lot given the expectations of the fans and the board.

Carlo Ancelotti could bring success to Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most reputed managers in the world. Having been in the profession for almost three decades, the Italian is well-versed with the game and the technical details around it.

He has managed some of the finest clubs in Europe and it is that experience that brings more value to the table. On that note, let's take a look at why Manchester United should sign Ancelotti as their next manager.

#5 Can bring the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid Training - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United fans went ecstatic last summer when they welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar returned to Old Trafford after a spell of 12 years.

Since then, the 37-year-old has done decently well in front of goal with 15 goals in all competitions to his name so far this season. That being said, Ronaldo is far more capable given his phenomenal goal-scoring record. Ancelotti is well aware of this because of his time at Real Madrid and has a very good rapport with the Portugal captain.

101 games.

112 goals.

47 assists.

11 hattricks.



Incredible.



Under the management of the Italian manager, Ronaldo scored 112 goals in just 101 games. The duo also won the 'La Decima', Real Madrid's 10th Champions League trophy together.

Ancelotti is capable of bringing the best out of him and if that is to happen, Manchester United are guaranteed success and silverware.

#4 Experience of the Premier League

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti is a seasoned manager with tons of experience under his belt. Having managed a number of top clubs, the Italian has managed English clubs in the past.

He managed Chelsea for two seasons from July 2009 to May 2011 and was Everton manager from December 2019 until June 2021. Ancelotti won the Premier League with Chelsea in the 2009-10 season and the following season finished second with the Blues.

Games: 76

Wins: 48

Draws: 13

Defeats: 15

Points Gained: 157/228

Goals Scored: 172

Goals Conceded: 65

Goal Difference: +107



Premier League

FA CUP



With Everton, Ancelotti did a decent job before Real Madrid came calling for his services. He has a good amount of Premier League experience so far, which gives him the edge amongst the other contenders for the Manchester United job.

#3 Can handle big egos

Real Madrid Training and Press Conference

Carlo Ancelotti at Manchester United would be the perfect linkup in many ways. One of the biggest factors would be the Italian's experience in handling the big egos present with the Premier League giants.

With almost all managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, players have not been the most supportive. It is a task to manage the egos at any of the top clubs and Ancelotti is no newbie to it.

utdreport @utdreport Carlo Ancelotti: "I still keep a fantastic relationship with Sir Alex and we met when he decided to stop. But I was close to Real Madrid so I appreciated the fact that he talked to me and that’s it. I’ve had no other opportunity to manage them." #mulive [telegraph] Carlo Ancelotti: "I still keep a fantastic relationship with Sir Alex and we met when he decided to stop. But I was close to Real Madrid so I appreciated the fact that he talked to me and that’s it. I’ve had no other opportunity to manage them." #mulive [telegraph]

Having seen and handled it all with some of the top European clubs, the Italian manager will be able to do the same at United. With that sorted, there should be more cohesion and sync between the players on the pitch.

#2 Managed top teams

Champions League Final - AC Milan Celebration

Having managed the top teams in England, Italy, Spain and France, Carlo Ancelotti has done well almost everywhere. With big teams comes the pressure to perform consistently and satisfy a number of things.

The former AC Milan manager has managed to successfully meet and even at times exceed expectations. Irrespective of the toughness of the league, the Italian has managed to have a productive spell. The same can be expected if he manages to get the Manchester United job.

The Red Devils have long waited for silverware and it has not been easy to be a United fan in the past few years. Ancelotti has won the league title in four of the top five European leagues. There is no doubt that the Italian is very capable of taking Manchester United back to where they belong.

#1 Serial winner

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Eventually it is the silverware that defines the success of a managerial career. It is what made Sir Alex Ferguson's time at Manchester United much more memorable.

Carlo Ancelotti has won a number of trophies in his stellar managerial career so far. He has won the league in Italy, Germany, France and England. He has also won the Champions League thrice, once with Real Madrid and twice with AC Milan.

3x Champions League

Serie A

Premier League

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

Coppa Italia

Super Coppa Italiana

FA Cup

Community Shield

Copa del Rey

2x German Super Cup

2x Super Cup

2x Club World Cup



With such experience and capabilities to win trophies, the Italian has always been a safe bet when it comes to winning silverware. Ancelotti will surely play a huge part in bringing back trophies to Manchester United should he be named their manager next season.

Edited by Aditya Singh