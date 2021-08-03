5 Reasons why Chelsea Should sign Lukaku this summer 

Chelsea are known for housing some of the best young talent in the world, with the club's business policy of signing starlets. Amongst the many who once wore the shirt of Chelsea including current Superstars Mohammed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku is perhaps the biggest "one who got away".

Chelsea and Lukaku: The return of the prodigal son?

Signed from Anderlecht aged 18 as a proven goalscorer for Anderlechet in Belgium, Lukaku came with great hype and potential that Chelsea ultimately squandered. His three years as an official Chelsea player saw him make merely 10 appearances without a single goal. The low point being a missed penalty against Bayern Munich in the 2013 Eufa Supercup shootout. Having since gone on to be one of the world class center forwards of his generation, the rumor mill has been filled with speculation of a Chelsea return for Lukaku. Here are five reasons Chelsea should sign Lukaku this summer.

#5. Adds a new Physical dimension to the Chelsea Attack

FC Internazionale v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

From a tactical perspective, Chelsea's style of play requires a focal point of attack to hold the ball up and reach quick crosses in the penalty box. Whilst Kai Havertz has impressed in a false nine role, with the sale of Olivier Giroud, Chelsea have lost a vital attacking tool in a physically intimidating forward. The 6'4 Lukaku looks to be in the sharpest physical shape of his career and could slot in smoothly as a part of an attacking trio, much like he has excelled amongst the likes of Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard and Yannick Carassco.

An often unfairly criticized aspect of his game was his first touch and passing, which has seen considerable improvement since his move to Inter Milan, linking up with Lautaro Martinez.

#4. He has developed into a Lethal Goalscorer

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Almost consistently throughout his career, with the exception of his few glimpses in a Chelsea shirt, Lukaku has been a proven goalscorer hungry for accolades. In his Anderlecht youth team days, he had scored an unbelievable 131 goals in 93 matches. He easily translated that into his professional career, winning the Belgian golden boot aged just 16. At West Brom Everton and Manchester United, he scored 85 goals in around 175 combined appearances, firing just shy of a goal every two games. At Inter Milan, he absolutely dominated with 47 goals in a mere 72 appearances firing the Nerazzuri to their first Scudetto in over a decade, winning many plaudits. He incredibly followed a wonderful season with a four-goal haul at Euro 2020. Lukaku pretty much guarantees goals and is a striker at the peak of his powers.

This is in stark contrast to the current Chelsea crop of strikers, namely Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham, both of whom look goal shy and nervous finishers, having fluffed many chances over the course of the 2020-21 season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar