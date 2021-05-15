5 reasons why Chelsea could struggle against Leicester City tonight | FA Cup 2020-21

Chelsea take on Leicester City at Wembley in the FA Cup final tonight and it promises to be an exciting encounter. Both teams are also involved in the battle for the top four and will face each other once again on Tuesday night in an all-important Premier League match as well.

But before that, tonight is a great opportunity for both Brendan Rodgers to bag their first title in English football. Thomas Tuchel has turned Chelsea's fortunes around ever since taking over in late January, while Brendan Rodgers has transformed this Leicester City side into a team that can go shoulder-to-shoulder with the Premier League's traditional 'top 6'.

21,000 fans will be in attendance to watch Chelsea take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final

21,000 fans will be in attendance at Wembley in what could be the beginning of our return to familiar routines. 8000 fans were allowed to watch the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur and with that being a success, the limit has been raised.

Though Chelsea are tipped to win the FA Cup, they could be blindsided by this talented Leicester City side. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Chelsea could struggle against Leicester City.

#5 Leicester City have already beaten Chelsea this season

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

In the last meeting between the two sides which came in January, Leicester City beat Chelsea and it proved to be one of the final defeats of Frank Lampard's stint as Chelsea manager. Lampard was sacked a week after their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Though Chelsea had the majority of the possession in that game, it was Leicester who carved out the better chances. Chelsea are a much improved team since that defeat and they are a completely different beast under Thomas Tuchel.

But Leicester City will be happy to sit back just as they did in January, content to let Chelsea keep the ball and hit them on the counter. They have more than enough quality in their team to make the most of their chances as well.

December 2015:

League leaders Leicester beat Jose Mourinho's Chelsea 2-1. Jose is sacked afterwards.



January 2021:

Leicester beat Frank Lampard's Chelsea 2-0 to go top of the league. pic.twitter.com/SsU9QUSM0n — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 19, 2021

#4 Kelechi Iheanacho's goalscoring form

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

It is quite interesting that in a team that has Jamie Vardy, another player has become the main goalscoring threat. Kelechi Iheanacho has played some of the best football of his career in recent months and has scored 13 goals in his last 12 games.

He has been in top form in the FA Cup as well. He scored a 90th minute winner against Brighton in the fifth round before bagging a brace and providing an assist in the quarter-final against Manchester United. Iheanacho then scored the lone goal in Leicester City's 1-0 win over Southampton in the semi-finals.

In fact, since his debut in the competition in 2016, Kelechi Iheanacho has scored more goals in the FA Cup than the Nigerian international. He has netted 14 times in 19 appearances in the competition.

No PL player has scored more goals since the start of March than Kelechi Iheanacho 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/EaXLFcrNjv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 7, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT