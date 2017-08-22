5 reasons why Chelsea will successfully defend their Premier League title

After its last season Premier League triumph, Chelsea will do it again and here is why.

@BK_The_No_10 by Baalateja Kataru Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 12:22 IST

English Champions for a second consecutive time?

After Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003, Chelsea have been on a roll in the Premier League. Five Premier League titles since have seen them become one of the most popular English clubs in the world.

Last season saw them lift the Premier League title with 96 points, 30 wins, 5 losses, and 3 draws. But it's the manner in which they did it that speaks volumes about the coaching ability of Antonio Conte.

When any team wins laurels, one thing observable in the squad is team spirit, rhythm, unity, and motivation. These were pretty high at Chelsea last season.

For the average football fan, the possibility of Chelsea once again winning the title again is not a fantasy. Yes, yes, I agree Chelsea had a bad start to the new season - They lost their first match 2-3 to Burnley and scraped a win against Spurs at Wembley but you can't write them off based on a couple of bad performances. Moreover, they've shown last season what happens when you criticize them for a couple of stony-broke games in the start, by bouncing back in form and lifting the EPL title.

All views aside, the 2017/2018 Premier League has officially kicked off, here are 5 reasons why the Blues will successfully defend their title.

#1 Momentum from the previous season

Chelsea lifting the Premier League trophy in 2016

The form that propelled Chelsea to the summit can play a part in this season's campaign. After last season's exploits, all the players would be highly motivated and energised for the new season and would be gunning to give their best for the club.

With the club finding a new approach and mentality under Antonio Conte, the entire atmosphere -- starting from the fans to the players and staff -- is buzzing. Couple that with the Italian's tactical masterclass and man-management, and it's harder for them to falter.

The team chemistry is really strong and the club have made sure that new signings do not disturb this aspect. Nothing significant has changed in the squad from the previous season and if they keep the mentality up, they could go all the way again.