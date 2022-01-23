5 reasons why Chelsea will struggle against Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea will play hosts to Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Chelsea were at the top of the Premier League table at the start of December. But after a slew of disappointing results and lackluster performances, they find themselves embroiled in the race for a top four spot.

Thomas Tuchel's men will be looking to get back to winning ways. They have won just one of their last five Premier League matches. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest outing.

The chasing pack have closed down the gap and while Tuchel has blamed the fixture pile-up, it shouldn't ideally affect a team with the squad depth that they have. Tottenham Hotspur have struggled against Chelsea in recent times but they have plenty of momentum right now.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Chelsea will struggle against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

#5 Chelsea's poor Premier League form

Chelsea haven't won any of their last five Premier League games. In fact, they have just two wins in their last nine league matches. Their poor run started after being held to a 1-1 draw by a shaken Manchester United who were going through the worst phase of their season.

Chelsea had become one of the most solid defensive units in Europe following Tuchel's arrival in January 2021. But that defensive solidity seems to have corroded. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League matches.

Chelsea haven't really been a freescoring side under Tuchel. They have looked vulnerable defensively as well in recent times and those are not good signs for the Blues.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Thomas Tuchel on recent form:



"Not for a couple matches, just for Brighton. After the loss vs Man City and playing two days later, I could see, feel, from myself and the team that emotions took over. Maybe frustration, disappointment, it was hard for us to reach top level..." Thomas Tuchel on recent form:"Not for a couple matches, just for Brighton. After the loss vs Man City and playing two days later, I could see, feel, from myself and the team that emotions took over. Maybe frustration, disappointment, it was hard for us to reach top level..."

#4 Tottenham Hotspur's revival under Antonio Conte

Unlike Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a period of revival over the past couple of months under Antonio Conte. The Italian manager has worked a bit of magic and steadied the Lilywhites' ship. Spurs are now undefeated in their last nine Premier League games.

They sit sixth in the Premier League table right now, behind Manchester United and West Ham United, who have 38 points and 37 points respectively. The Red Devils have played 22 matches while the Hammers have played 23. Spurs have only played 19 and have 36 points.

Chelsea are currently third with 44 points from 23 games. You can see how a loss tonight drops the Blues directly into the battle for a top four berth and so all the pressure has to be on them.

