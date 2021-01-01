5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better 2020 than Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the two greatest players to have graced the game.

The duo has been the epitome of sustained excellence and consistency for the better part of a decade and a half. Both of them are undoubtedly the best players for their respective clubs.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo rolling back the years at Juventus, Lionel Messi has endured a rather underwhelming year at his beloved Barcelona considering his staggering standards. On that note, let us have a look at:

5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better year than Lionel Messi

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have not shown any signs of slowing down.

However, the Portugal captain has had a better year compared to his Argentine counterpart.

#1 Better goal return per game

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire in 2020, scoring goals galore for club and country.

The 35-year-old has almost amassed a goal per game for club and country this year, scoring 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions, while also becoming the first European player to score 100 international goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Portugal; he's only the second ever male player to score 100+ for his national side, after Ali Daei for Iran (109).

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, played more games during the year (47) but scored far fewer goals (27) in all competitions than his Portuguese counterpart. The Barcelona captain scored only 0.57 goals per game this year.

#2 Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi endured a trophyless year

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus win a ninth consecutive Scudetto this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rich form in league football in 2020, especially in the first part of the year, helped Juventus win their ninth consecutive Scudetto.

Despite missing out on the Capocannoniere award for the second season in a row, Ronaldo's 31 league goals last season (21 in 2020) helped the Bianconeri extend their domestic dominance.





With 2⃣1⃣ assists, Messi overtakes Xavi as the player with MOST ASSISTS in a single #LaLigaSantander season!

On the other hand, Lionel Messi's diminishing league returns in the year played a part in Barcelona falling short of a La Liga three-peat. However, the Argentinian did break Xavi's record of most assists in a season, but that was to no avail as Barcelona failed to win a single trophy.