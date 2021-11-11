5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is disliked by some people

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, five-time Champions League victor and a European champion with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have done it all. The 36-year-old Manchester United star has one of the most enviable résumés around. He has thrived in four European leagues and remains one of the fittest athletes in the world.

Yet, some people just cannot find a way to like him or even tolerate him. To them, he is an abomination; an overrated forward who got more than he deserved. From Liverpool and Barcelona supporters to Lionel Messi and “pure football” worshippers, many football followers seem to have a problem with the Portuguese.

Today, we will look to uncover why. Here are the top five reasons why the mercurial Portuguese is hated by a fraction of football fans.

#5 For acting like a “prima donna”

Given how Cristiano Ronaldo portrays himself on the pitch, calling him the perfect definition of a prima donna probably will not be an exaggeration. He never fails to prove how important he is, never fails to show why the cameras should always be on him.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the two most capable players of this generation and the Portuguese does not let anyone forget it. He demands his teammates to be at their 100 percent at all times and ends up throwing a visible tantrum when they are not.

Every misplaced pass, every decision that goes against him is met with tangible frustration, which tends to get on people’s nerves.

Nour Agha @NourAgha Ronaldo's reaction to Bale scoring, beyond me how anyone can like that egoistic prima donna vine.co/v/OVmJgtA6vb1 Ronaldo's reaction to Bale scoring, beyond me how anyone can like that egoistic prima donna vine.co/v/OVmJgtA6vb1

Seeing Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to shake hands with opponents after a defeat or pick up a yellow card for dissent has become a regular occurrence now. Thankfully, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has the talent to make up for his on-field tantrums.

#4 For being a great penalty taker

It might look silly, but some people do dislike Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring “too many” penalties and tap-ins. A section of football fans does not care much for these “easy goals” and believes they unfairly improve Ronaldo’s numbers.

Truth be told, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an awful number of penalties in his career, 141 to be exact. He has converted time and again for his clubs and country, emerging as a first-choice spot-kick taker.

“Penaldo,” as the haters call him, does have a knack for taking penalties. However, ridiculing a player of such caliber for it is certainly unprecedented. Cristiano Ronaldo, rightfully, pays no mind to the shouts and dispatches each of his penalties with poise, power, and precision.

