5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should sign for Paris Saint-Germain

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner could make a sensational move away from Real Madrid this summer - here is why he might consider PSG.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 15:17 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo: Bye bye Madrid?

Over the course of the last week, it has emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo’s place at Real Madrid suddenly is not guaranteed. The current Ballon d’Or holder, at 32-years-old, has made public that he is not content at the Bernabeu and could seek to depart.

There are few clubs seriously capable of producing the kind of transfer fee capable of persuading Madrid to part with their talisman. Bayern Munich have already ruled themselves out of the running for the Portuguese, while Manchester United represent a likelier destination.

However, another alternative lies in France, where Paris Saint-Germain are eager for a superstar to pick up the mantle left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he departed 12 months ago. They have been unable to replace the Swede and last term were surprisingly beaten to the Ligue 1 title by Monaco.

Here are five reasons why Ronaldo might consider such an apparently unconventional move:

#1 The opportunity to become a legend… again

Ronaldo is already considered to be one of Real Madrid’s greatest players ever – if not the best. The Portuguese has won everything there is in Spain, including the Champions League in three of the last four seasons. It has taken him seven years to attain such heights, but in just a handful he could gain similar status in another league.

PSG’s goal is to win the Champions League, and if they are to do so they need world-class talents – which only a handful of players can provide. Since losing Ibrahimovic, they no longer have that spark but they believe Ronaldo could be that special player who inspires them to a first European crown.

If he did go to the Parc des Princes and lead the side to such glory, he would eclipse even Ibra. He would be forever remembered as the man who ‘created’ PSG.