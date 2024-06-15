5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo could be the ultimate super sub at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 11th appearance at a major international tournament this summer when he takes to Germany for Euro 2024 with Portugal. The Al-Nassr superstar has enjoyed a phenomenal international career, which included captaining Selecao das Quinas to European glory in 2016.

Ronaldo is the most prolific frontman in history at club and international level. He is his nation's all-time top scorer and is expected to excel this summer after a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could find himself in a new role in Germany. Roberto Martinez may use him as a superb sub for various reasons as the Spanish coach eyes the European trophy. He could flourish in the role, and we look at five reasons why:

Cristiano Ronaldo could be Portugal's ultimate super sub at Euro 2024

Ronaldo historically comes in clutch

Cristiano Ronaldo has a glowing resume of success in big moments.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his career conjuring memorable moments in the most important circumstances. He bagged an iconic hat-trick for Juventus against Atletico Madrid to turn things around for the Old Lady (3-2 aggregate win) in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Ronaldo also produces on the international stage, and he did so during the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stages. He hit another hat-trick, including a sensational free-kick, in a 3-3 draw against Spain.

Real Madrid's all-time top scorer clearly can come up trumps in the most demanding situations. This could be crucial for Portugal if he comes off the bench late on and they are chasing a game.

Ronaldo will want to prove he should be a starter

Portugal's captain hates the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not used to sitting on the bench and has spent his career as his team's success catalyst. He'll grow frustrated if he's not on the pitch leading Portugal to victory. This was the case when he was forced to watch their Euro 2016 final on the touchline due to injury.

Ronaldo will want to show those doubting him at this stage of his career that he's still as talismanic as ever. He was Al-Nassr's main man last season, with 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions. A super sub role at Euro 2024 will frustrate him but could also be a massive motivation.

Age IS a number

Portugal's all-time appearance maker isn't getting any younger.

Cristiano Ronaldo has proven throughout his career that he's the greatest goalscorer. He's bagged 130 goals in 207 caps for Portugal, 450 goals in 438 games for Madrid, 145 goals in 346 games for Manchester United, and 58 goals in 64 games for Al-Nassr.

Those statistics are remarkable, and his longevity is astounding as he continues to turn back the years in Saudi. He's a proven winner, winning titles in Spain, England, and Italy. He's also the first-ever five-time Champions League.

However, age gets to us all, and at the age of 39, Ronaldo may need his minutes managed. He was busy in Saudi last season, appearing 45 times, amounting to 3,974 minutes of action.

Ronaldo showed no signs of rust during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. That said, the competition itself in Germany will be a different beast with such little resting time in between games.

A fresh Ronaldo will give defenders nightmares

Cristiano Ronaldo entering proceedings is a scary sight.

Martinez has taken an exciting Portugal squad to Euro 2024 that boasts several pacey and energetic forwards. AC Milan's Rafael Leao and PSG's Goncalo Ramos are two of Selecao's frontmen looking to cause havoc in Germany.

Thus, Martinez could use Cristiano Ronaldo as a superb sub after wearing opposition defenders out with an initial speedy frontline. He's the perfect target man to turn to in the game's dying embers when searching for a winner.

Ronaldo might not like this plan and might only further push him to grab Euro 2024 games by the scruff of their necks. There isn't a better forward in world football to turn to in the 70th minute of a semifinal, with the scoreline at 2-2.

Less pressure

The 2016 European Champion has long been his nation's megastar.

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted ahead of Euro 2024 that he's coming towards the end of his career. It will be a sad day once the iconic forward hangs up the boots. This summer, he'll be eager to add another European trophy to his glistening trophy cabinet.

There aren't as high expectations of Ronaldo heading into the tournament as in previous major competitions. There is an acceptance that he's at an age where he can't always be the savior.

A super sub role only further allows Ronaldo to produce without the world expecting him to be Selecao's hero. He may like being underestimated and want to prove a point when entering the fray late at Euro 2024.