5 reasons why Erik ten Hag should be named permanent Manchester United manager

The Ralf Rangnick era at Manchester United has got off to an underwhelming start. Thanks to an unsettled locker room and poor performances on the pitch, it is already unlikely that the interim coach would be given the permanent role.

Recent reports suggest that United have decided to accelerate the process of appointing a permanent manager. Although Ragnick previously expressed interest in taking up the position on a full-time basis, it appears that the Red Devils have narrowed their list down to two names.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are Manchester United's preferred choices for their next head coach

The Red Devils' original plan, when they appointed Rangnick as interim boss, was to wait till the end of the season before appointing a permanent manager. However, with the club currently languishing in seventh in the league table, it seems a decision could be made before the end of the campaign.

Big names such as Zinedine Zidane and Ernesto Valverde were briefly touted as potential options. However, reports suggest that Erik ten Hag of Ajax and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino are the two frontrunners for the post now.

Pochettino, in particular, has long been courted by Manchester United, and is likely to have an edge in the race as he boasts prior experience in English football. Nonetheless, PSG's inconsistent performances and unsettled squad mean the Red Devils would be wise to explore alternate options.

On that note, here's a look at five reasons why Ajax's enigmatic coach Erik ten Hag should be appointed United's permanent manager.

#1 Erik ten Hag has enjoyed multiple successful league campaigns

Dusan Tadic (left) and Erik ten Hag celebrate a title.

A common misconception is that Ajax were already the dominant force in Dutch football when they hired Ten Hag in December 2017. In reality, the club had not won the Eredivisie since 2014, and came up short to PSV Eindhoven in 2017-18.

In his first full season in charge, though, Ten Hag ended the team's five-year league drought, leading Ajax to the 2018-19 Eredivisie title. The next edition of the competition was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop Ajax from winning the league in 2020-21.

#utraja 𝟭𝟬𝟬 @Eredivisie wins in only 128 league games at Ajax for Erik ten Hag. The fastest to ever do it. 𝟭𝟬𝟬 @Eredivisie wins in only 128 league games at Ajax for Erik ten Hag. The fastest to ever do it. 👌#utraja https://t.co/Medw03DVm8

Ajax and Ten Hag are well-placed to win a third league title in the ongoing campaign. They are currently second, just one point behind PSV, but with an unbelievable goal difference of +55. Ajax have conceded just four goals in 19 league games, and are also the leading scorers with 59 goals.

Ten Hag did not inherit a title-winning squad. Instead, he has built one himself. That should appeal to Manchester United, who are in the midst of a league drought stretching back to 2012-13.

#2 Ten Hag has proved himself in the Champions League

Erik ten Hag's Ajax dumped Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out of the 2019 Champions League.

It is no secret that Manchester United's European pedigree has taken a beating since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. In the early 2010s, a deep run in the Champions League was the bare minimum for the Red Devils. Now, though, qualification for Europe's premier competition seems to satisfy the club's hierarchy.

Under Erik ten Hag, Ajax are once more a force to be reckoned with in the continent. In 2018-19, the Dutch giants stunned Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the Champions League semi-finals. Ajax were a whisker away from reaching the final before getting eliminated with the last kick of the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite back-to-back group-stage exits in the next two editions of the competition, Ajax are back in the knockout round of the ongoing edition. They have fielded a young team with lots of homegrown talent and no established superstars. However, Ten Hag's ability to upset the big names has caught the eye.

Manchester United haven't gone past the quarter-finals of the Champions League in over a decade (since 2010-11). From what has been seen so far, ten Hag is more than capable of ending that miserable run.

