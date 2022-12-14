5 reasons why France will struggle against Morocco

Morocco will look to use their incredible momentum to derail France's push for a second successive World Cup final as the two sides lock horns on Wednesday.

A Lionel Messi masterclass has fired Argentina into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A nigh-on impervious looking Croatia were left bleeding out of several holes in the semi-finals as they were beaten 3-0 by La Albiceleste.

France will fancy a victory as comprehensive as that one but a dogged Moroccan side has already proven to be a dead end for several top sides so far. The star-studded French side will look to set up a high-profile final against Argentina on Sunday but the Moroccans have other ideas.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why France will struggle against Morocco.

#5 Morocco are giant slayers and France ought to be wary

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Everyone seems to be quick to peg Morocco as darkhorses or overachievers. But no other team at the World Cup has left as many high-profile bodies in their wake as the Atlas Lions have. Morocco have seen off three of Europe's top teams in Qatar.

They beat Belgium 2-0 and sent them packing in the group stage. Walid Regragui's side subsequently beat Spain on penalties in the Round of 16. But they reserved their best performance of the tournament for the game against Portugal.

Morocco looked sharp on the counter and Youssef En-Nesyri tucked home their best chance in emphatic fashion. They also defended their lead admirably to extinguish Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning the World Cup.

Morocco are used to this level of competition now and they will be ready for France at a mental and tactical level.

#4 Morocco's defensive resilience is on another level

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Morocco's obstinacy and desire to keep their defensive armor in tact has been one of the talking points of the tournament. But they've executed their plans and put everything on the line to do so much so that we believe it deserves even more praise.

Here's one piece of statistic that will give you a good idea of how good the Atlas Lions have been in defence: Morocco have conceded one goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was an own goal scored by Nayef Aguerd in a 2-1 win over Canada.

In fact, that is the only goal that Regragui's men have conceded in their last nine games. It doesn't matter how many guns France are bringing to the game, the message on Morocco's door reads "You shall not pass".

#3 Moroccan forwards are turning it on

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

If there were any apprehensions about Morocco's ability to take the game to the top teams in Qatar, they dissipated pretty quickly in the first half of the quarter-final against Portugal. Morocco launched some of the best attacking moves of the game and striker En-Nesyri made sure their efforts didn't go in vain.

He leapt head and shoulders above his competition to nod home a lovely cross from the left flank by Yahia Attiyat-Allah. The elegant Hakim Ziyech remained a threat on the wing until he was hooked in the 82nd minute.

Sofiane Boufal's ball-carrying ability and sheer unpredictability have helped make Morocco a very difficult side to contain on the counter. The French defenders will have their hands full trying to keep the buzzing Moroccan attacking department at arm's length on Wednesday.

#2 Morocco's midfielders have held their own against some of the best

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah and Azzedine Ounahi have done an exceptional job for Morocco in midfield. Not only have they shown a great deal of tenacity to win the ball back and turn over possession, but they've also moved it up the pitch with purpose and swiftness.

Their slick link-up play that includes one-twos and well-measured runs has been a joy to watch. Amrabat has looked tireless in midfield and 22-year-old Ounahi has been an excellent partner for him.

The midfield battle won't be there for the taking as far as France are concerned. In fact, Deschamps' men will have their work cut out on Wednesday against one of the most functional midfield departments at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Achraf Hakimi's familiarity with Kylian Mbappe could help neutralize his threat

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France are reliant on Kylian Mbappe to create chances and score goals. The 23-year-old is a phenomenal attacker and produces moments of magic in almost every single game he plays. He was largely marked out of the game against England. Morocco could do the same on Wednesday.

Don't get us wrong though. The rest of the French side are no joke and can win games without Mbappe. But the Paris Saint-Germain forward is by far their most potent weapon in attack.

It's worth noting that on Wednesday Mbappe will be up against his club teammate Achraf Hakimi on the left wing. Hakimi will be well aware of Mbappe's strengths and weaknesses and the Moroccan right-back has been in pretty good form as well. If Hakimi can neutralize Mbappe's threat, France will be up for a long night.

