5 reasons how and why La Liga overseas plans could work...

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
352   //    09 Sep 2018, 15:28 IST

Much has been made of the La Liga decision to play overseas.

As a commercial entity or at least a revenue maximising entity, La Liga is within its rights and scope to ponder this.


There also has been legitimate opposition from the fans, players, and clubs in Spain, considering the amount of disruption it could cause to their seasons and overall plans.

Despite these valid points, is there at least some scope for it though?

Football, whether one likes it or not, has become highly finance-oriented. Money is key in the sport, and all major global sports, which has in turn driven big business interests, mega-wealthy owners, huge transfer fees, and world-class stadium and training facilities.

La Liga's intention to move a game to the USA is fully rooted in this paradigm. And the USA itself is a strong choice, given football's rise in acceptance in the country. At the time of the 1994 World Cup, football was roundly mocked but has since then become a growing sport, and a potential rival to the traditional US sports such as gridiron, basketball, baseball, etc.

And with a large and growing Spanish-speaking population in the country, it's opportune to connect with them. As many Hispanics are originally from central and Latin America, and more recent immigrants may have stronger footballing ties than earlier migrants, it's understandable why La Liga is opting for this strategy.

So, could La Liga's plan work? Maybe. But there would have to be some key points put in place, to ensure it was not skewed in the favour of some.

Some in this case meaning Real Madrid and Barcelona. Yes, they are the two biggest clubs in Spain, and arguably the world. However, they already share much of the pie in Spain, vis a vis TV revenues. Any such attempt to move La Liga away for a game possibly shouldn't extend their grip in the Spanish game.

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
