5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should sign a new contract at PSG

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG is in doubt, as he has just one year left on his current deal. Despite the Parisian club signing Lionel Messi this summer, Mbappe seems to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Should he not be permitted to leave this summer, the 22-year-old attacker is ready to run down his contract and join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Is quitting PSG the best option for Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe's wish to play for Real Madrid is no secret. However, PSG have assembled a super team at the moment. Their ambitious owners have also made it clear they intend to continue signing top talent in the future too. As things stand, PSG could dominate Europe for several years.

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the best young players in the game. The 22-year-old attacker must now make a tough decision regarding his career. Should he continue at PSG or make the switch to Real Madrid and fulfil his childhood dream?

Here are five reasons why Kylian Mbappe should stay at PSG and sign a new long-term contract.

#5 Real Madrid and La Liga's future look bleak

Kylian Mbappe looks on as PSG play Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the game. Having watched them win four Champions League titles in five years during his academy days, Kylian Mbappe has harboured a childhood ambition to don the famed white kit.

However, La Liga is currently in a huge financial mess. After losing Ronaldo and Neymar earlier, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have also left Spain. That has seen La Liga lose millions in sponsorship revenue. Less revenue means less amount available for distribution among clubs.

Real Madrid are in a poor financial situation too. Their expenditure on the new stadium, coupled with losses incurred due the COVID-19 pandemic have left Real Madrid short of funds.

They have also seen high-profile exits, with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leaving the club for PSG and Manchester United, respectively. Zinedine Zidane, who led Los Blancos to three Champions League and two La Liga titles, also quit the club this summer.

Madrid also have an ageing squad. Considering the financial difficulties they find themselves in, their rebuild project may take a considerable period of time. Hence, Kylian Mbappe is better off staying at PSG.

#4 Kylian Mbappe could become a national icon by staying at PSG

Kylian Mbappe celebrating the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy

Kylian Mbappe formed part of the France squad that won the World Cup in Russia in 2018. The PSG attacker also won the young player of the tournament award.

Mbappe was born in Paris in 1998. He joined Monaco at the age of 14, but ended up moving to PSG in 2017. A player, born in Paris, playing for a Parisian club, is the stuff national heroes are made of, especially if the player has won a World Cup, where he played a key role.

While Real Madrid are one of the most recognisable clubs in the world, Kylian Mbappe has the opportunity to be a French symbol if he stays at PSG. He has already made a massive impact, but over a period of time, he could be considered one of the greatest French icons of the modern era.

