5 reasons why Lionel Messi is disliked by some people

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has been hailed as one of the best footballers the world has ever seen. He is a sensational dribbler, an exemplary creator, and also happens to be a ruthless goalscorer.

In an ideal world, Lionel Messi would have no haters. Unfortunately, we do not belong to a utopian society, and hence, there are many who hate the Argentine with a passion.

Today we will try to figure out why people might have it in for the Paris Saint-Germain star. Here are the top five reasons why Lionel Messi is disliked by some:

#5 For not winning more with Argentina

Yes, we know all about Lionel Messi’s exploits in an Argentina shirt in the summer of 2021; how he guided Argentina to the Copa America. However, this summer’s triumph does not necessarily guarantee forgiveness for his previous mix-ups.

Argentina fans, in particular, might not have gotten past the last two Copa Americas Messi failed to deliver.

Before finally winning it in 2021, Lionel Messi’s Argentina reached two consecutive finals in 2015 and 2016. The match went to penalties on both occasions and Chile came out on top.

In the 2016 Copa America final, Messi stepped up to take an all-important spot-kick and missed, dramatically. The former Barcelona man even retired from his national team following the defeat.

J. @TotalKroos Ronaldo in a penalty shoot-out for his country vs Messi in a penalty shoot-out for his country.



But but Cristiano is arrogant and Messi is the leader 💀 Ronaldo in a penalty shoot-out for his country vs Messi in a penalty shoot-out for his country.But but Cristiano is arrogant and Messi is the leader 💀 https://t.co/si4g0pbbab

Thankfully, he returned soon after and eventually guided them to their first major win in 25 years. Lionel Messi currently has the World Cup on his agenda, and he will do his best to win in Qatar in 2022.

#4 For being a Barcelona legend

Barcelona are one of the biggest football teams in the world. However, it also happens to be one of the most disliked. Thanks to some favorable decisions in the Champions League and a life-long rivalry with Real Madrid, Barcelona have their fair share of haters.

Messi, who spent 21 years at the club, has naturally been on the receiving end of some of the abuses.

Additionally, many believe that Lionel Messi only has the ability to play world-class football at FC Barcelona and in La Liga. They claim Messi would not be able to hack it in any other league and they will not stop until the Argentine proves him wrong.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Andres Iniesta: “I am still shocked to see Messi at PSG, I was very sad because he did not stay in Barcelona, but this is life.” 🗣️ Andres Iniesta: “I am still shocked to see Messi at PSG, I was very sad because he did not stay in Barcelona, but this is life.” https://t.co/Gk0DDKR8Ze

Lionel Messi’s move to PSG in the summer has presented him with the opportunity to silence this particular fraction of haters. It will be interesting to see whether he can carry his majestic form over to the French capital.

