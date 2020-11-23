5 reasons why Lionel Messi should leave Barcelona

Ever since Lionel Messi sent a burofax to the Barcelona board informing them of his intention to leave the club, things have just not been the same at the Camp Nou. Sure, they made him stay by virtue of a technicality in his current contract but after eight games in the La Liga, it doesn't look like it's working out for the player or the club.

Messi sounded resigned to the drama around him and very recently said that he is tired of being viewed as the 'problem' at Barcelona following recent comments from Antoine Griezmann's camp. He is the highest earner at Barcelona and as he is 33-years-old, his next destination choices are limited.

We believe that it is time for Lionel Messi and Barcelona to part ways and here we take a look at five reasons why it's time for him to leave.

#5 For Lionel Messi to keep his legacy from getting tarnished

Lionel Messi

Loyalty is looked at differently in modern day football. One-club footballers are a rarity. As such, it is particularly special that one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi, has chosen to spend his entire career so far at Barcelona.

Messi has won six Ballon d'Ors, 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, six Copa Del Reys among various other trophies. He will go down in history as a legend of the game and one of the most influential personalities if not the most influential one at Barcelona.

However, the fallout from the internal combustion at the club has definitely hit Lionel Messi as well and it is not fitting for a player who has contributed so greatly to the club to have his legacy tarnished owing to a number of internal issues.

As such, it's best that Messi leaves now before things get uglier and it feels like his presence is not as welcome anymore at the Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Messi in this kit was a vibe 🔥pic.twitter.com/aCLCvzBkMY — Goal (@goal) November 22, 2020

#4 Barcelona are in transition

Josep Maria Bartomeu (centre)

This point has several aspects to it. On the footballing side of things, Barcelona are now with a new manager who is someone that the club wants to stay for the long-term and is likely to be entrusted with the job of revitalising the club.

When you look at the grand scheme of things, you'll realize that it's now time for Barcelona to stop building the team around Lionel Messi as the Argentine legend is now 33-years-old and sooner or later, he will call it quits. The club shouldn't have to go into yet another transition phase upon his retirement.

Advertisement

On the management side of things, following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors, Barcelona are going to go through a sea change now. As such, they are going to hit a few lows and it'll be kind of sad if Messi does not get to bid goodbye to the game on a high.

📰 — Bartomeu had offered Coutinho to renew his contract earlier, but the player's lawyers advised him to refuse and wait for the new administration. [md] pic.twitter.com/1AwtUPWbrS — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 16, 2020