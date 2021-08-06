5 reasons why Lionel Messi's departure could help Barcelona

Last night, the football world was sent into a frenzy when news broke that Lionel Messi would not be re-signing with Barcelona. The Argentine superstar is synonymous with the Catalan club. However, due to their financial problems, the Blaugrana will not be able to afford to offer the forward a contract.

This means that Lionel Messi is now free to negotiate a deal to join any club he wants, in what is sure to be the biggest signing in the history of football. French giants PSG are currently favorites to land the Argentine's signature and reunite him with former Barcelona superstar Neymar.

Lionel Messi's departure will be a huge loss for Barcelona and La Liga in more ways than one. The Argentine has been a cornerstone of the club and the league for almost two decades and losing him will be a huge hit in terms of marketability and revenue.

However, it is not all doom and gloom for Barcelona, and Lionel Messi's departure could be a blessing in disguise for the Catalan giants. Here's why:

1) Not re-signing Lionel Messi benefits Barcelona's financial situation massively

Club president Joan Laporta now has his work cut out for him

The main reason why Barcelona cannot afford to offer Lionel Messi a new deal is because the club is currently in a massive financial crisis. They have had to make major cut-backs to their squad before the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

Last month, La Liga reportedly placed sanctions on Barcelona, which would require the club to drastically reduce their wage bill, if they wanted to be able to register Lionel Messi for the upcoming season. However, the Blaugrana have had no luck in clearing the deadwood from their squad and cannot afford to bring the Argentine back.

In footballing terms, there is no player on the planet that can replace Lionel Messi. However, the Argentine's burgeoning contract would have put Barcelona further in the red and his departure could be seen as a blessing.

The Blaugrana reportedly have to make savings of €200 million before the start of the 2021-22 campaign and can now focus on selling other players in order to do so.

The club no longer have the ordeal of re-signing Lionel Messi looming over their heads and now Barcelona can begin planning for the future.

2) Barcelona can finally begin their rebuild

Barcelona will have to rebuild the squad

Barcelona have been on the decline over the past two years, and that came to the fore during their disappointing 2020-21 campaign. The Blaugrana finished 3rd in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG in the Round of 16.

Many of the stars that made Barcelona the dominant force it was during the 2010's are now past their primes. Players like Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are no longer the world-beaters they used to be and it is time to usher in a new generation at the club.

The departure of Lionel Messi will allow Ronald Koeman to build the team the way he wants to. Barcelona were far too reliant on the Argentine last season and can now finally go into a complete rebuild to bring the club back to their dominant best organically.

