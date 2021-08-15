It won't be long before we see Lionel Messi take to the pitch for PSG following his surprise departure from Barcelona earlier this month. The Argentine was forced to leave the Blaugrana after almost two decades as La Liga prohibited the club from being able to re-sign the forward as a free agent.

Now with a new team and a new city, Lionel Messi has the chance to write what could be the final chapter in his illustrious career. The Argentine has already gone down as one of, if not the greatest footballer in the history of the game, and now he can add another feather to his cap by winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG.

The Argentine is ready to show the world that he can still perform at the highest level. So without further ado, here are

5 reasons why Lionel Messi will excel at PSG

#5 The quality of Ligue 1

Ligue 1 has never been known to be the strongest of leagues in terms of quality of the competition. France's top flight has always boasted some very talented players, but barring a few exceptions, the league has always been weaker when compared to the Premier League and La Liga when it comes to overall competitiveness. This is evidenced by the fact that PSG have won 7 league titles in the last 9 years.

Lionel Messi has made La Liga look like a cakewalk since making his debut back in 2004. The Argentine has shown time and time again that he is level above the rest and that will come to the fore when he finally takes to the field for PSG.

The Argentine will be playing in a relatively easier league with worse defenders in terms of quality. This will most likely see Lionel Messi's goal contributions increase massively. Expect to see the forward in the race for both the Golden Boot and the Ballon D'Or this season.

#4 The team around him will help make things easier

PSG boast a formidable attack

Over the last few years, Lionel Messi has not had the strongest of teams around him at Barcelona. The Argentine has often had to carry the club with his individual brilliance, and that was more evident than ever during the 2020-21 campaign.

Lionel Messi finished as Barcelona's top scorer despite having a slow start to the season, and the Argentine's dip in form also led the Blaugrana to see a decline in overall team performance as well.

PSG, on the other hand, have a squad that can boast some of the world's best players. The likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti are all world class players who can change the flow of a game single-handedly.

PSG have also had a huge transfer window so far, bringing in Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum. The squad is filled to the brim with quality and that should help take the load off Lionel Messi during the 2021-22 campaign, as well as help him play at a very high level.

