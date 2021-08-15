People are still coming to terms with Lionel Messi's surprise departure from Barcelona and subsequent move to PSG. The Argentine was forced to leave the club he spent over two decades at after La Liga prohibited the Blaugrana from being able to sign him as a free agent earlier this month.

Lionel Messi is now gearing up to make his debut for his new club. The forward is in line to make his first appearance in a PSG shirt against Brest next week and expectations are high for the Argentine to hit the ground running at his new club.

However, things may not go as smoothly as planned for Lionel Messi at PSG and the Argentine superstar could find it hard to reach the levels that are expected of him at his new club. So, without further ado, here are

5 reasons why Lionel Messi will struggle at PSG

#5 New city and new team

Lionel Messi is in unfamiliar surroundings

One of the downfalls of Lionel Messi's loyalty to Barcelona is that moving away from his boyhood club has taken him out of his comfort zone. The Argentine spent almost two decades at the Catalan club and was loved by the whole city.

At PSG, however, Lionel Messi will have to familiarize himself with a new city and a new team. While at Barcelona, Messi played alongside the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba for many years and built a strong relationship both on and off the field with his teammates.

Barring a few exceptions, Lionel Messi now has to start from scratch to establish a connection with his new team-mates at PSG. This could be a huge problem for the Argentine superstar, who is known to be rather reserved and introverted off the pitch. Messi could end up being alienated from the team which could drastically affect his performances on the pitch.

#4 New system

Neymar and Mbappe are generational superstars in their own right

At Barcelona, Lionel Messi has always been the number one player, with every coach tailoring their gameplan around the Argentinian. The forward had always been the undisputed star not only because of his undeniable ability, but also because of his value to the club and city as a whole.

However, at PSG, Messi is now part of a team with a plethora of superstars and there will be no sentiment involved when it comes to the Argentine. Mauricio Pochettino could very well intend to focus his plans around Neymar or Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will have no choice but to take a backseat if that does happen.

Lionel Messi has never been in this position before and no one knows how this will affect his performance and mentality for PSG heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

Messi, Neymar & Mbappé alongside each other during training which PSG Is currently streaming live. pic.twitter.com/Me5EtdMPdW — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 13, 2021

