5 reasons why Liverpool can win the treble this season

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on Sunday, February 27, to win a record ninth League Cup.

The match was one of the most exciting stalemates in a long time, with some even arguing that it was better than some recent UEFA Champions League finals. Jurgen Klopp’s side won 11-10 on penalties after a grueling evening of high-octane football.

The 19-time league winners have been brilliant this term. They are still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup while also being within touching distance of Manchester City in the Premier League. Having already won a major trophy this season, the Reds find themselves in an unfamiliar but ambitious position.

Liverpool are challenging in multiple cups for the first time under Jugen Klopp

Liverpool have been quite successful under Jurgen Klopp, winning the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. Much of that has only been possible by not focusing on domestic cups.

The German has been criticized for not taking the League Cup and FA Cup seriously during his time at the club. However, that hasn’t been the case this season, as evidenced by their Carabao Cup success.

The increase in squad depth has allowed them to compete on all fronts this term. They have lost just two games in all competitions and are well placed for a serious shot at winning multiple trophies this campaign. Let’s take a look at five compelling reasons why Liverpool could win the treble.

#5 Pressurising Manchester City with a healthier goal difference

Mohamed Salah scored a splendid goal against Manchester City in the earlier league fixture.

The title race initially seemed to be a three-horse race between Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. However, after starting the season brilliantly, the Blues tailed off during December. City then went from strength to strength and established a comfortable lead around the turn of the year.

The title seemed to be headed to the Etihad Stadium when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane went to the African Cup of Nations. However, players like Diogo Jota and Fabinho took the goal-scoring onus on themselves. They ensured that the gap would be shortened by the time their African stars returned.

The Reds are currently six points behind the Cityzens, with one game in hand. With a trip to Manchester around a month away, it could easily go down to the wire.

If Liverpool win at the Etihad in April, and both teams have an identical record in their remaining games, it will go down to goal difference. Fortunately for Klopp, that’s where they have the upper hand. His side have a GD of 50 while City's is 47.

#4 Forwards firing on all cylinders

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have scored 42 Premier League goals between them already.

Liverpool have always had the edge over their rivals when it comes to prolific forwards, and this time is no different. Mohamed Salah is the runaway leader in the Golden Boot race, with 19 goals under his belt. Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane aren’t far behind, either.

Jota continued from where he left off last season, scoring 12 goals in the Premier League. Mane, who won the AFCON recently, has scored 11 goals for the Merseyside-based club. Overall, the trio have dominated the Golden Boot rankings, occupying the top three places.

The six-time Champions League winners have scored a whopping 70 goals in 26 games, which amounts to 2.69 goals per game. With Roberto Firmino on the bench and the addition of Luis Diaz, Jurgen Klopp’s side are extremely stacked in attack.

Seventeen different players have scored for them in the Premier League this term, proving that they aren't over-reliant on their forwards for goals either.

#3 Alexander-Arnold and Robertson back to their best

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are back to their creative best

Liverpool's defense faced a plethora of issues last season. Three of their most prominent centre-backs, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, were all injured for a big chunk of the campaign. Not only did this affect the defense, but it also restricted the creativity of their full-backs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson could not attack with the same intent as they had to offer more protection to the inexperienced centre-backs. The duo have been up there with the very best in terms of chance creation and assists over the last four seasons. However, they only registered seven assists each in the previous campaign.

With a solid centre-back partnership to trust, the full-backs have been flying over the last few months. Alexander-Arnold has assisted ten times in the Premier League this term, joint-highest with Salah, while Robertson is on nine assists. Liverpool players once again hold the top three positions in terms of assists.

#2 An almost injury-free squad

Liverpool's squad has stayed relatively injury-free compared to last season.

Liverpool's injury struggles during the 2020-21 campaign have been well documented. The lack of quality centre-backs had a domino effect on the team, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson having to put in a shift at the heart of the defense.

Aside from affecting the defense, this also meant the Reds' chance creation and possession play took a hit for the worse. Liverpool haven't had nearly as many injury woes this season. Only Harvey Elliot, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara have been significant absentees, with Elliot already back to full fitness.

However, the side are well-equipped to play at a high level without the services of these players. The Merseyside Reds had a near-perfect January without Mane, Salah and Keita. This shows how their strength in depth has proliferated over the last 12 months.

#1 Virgil van Dijk back in defence

Virgil van Dijk's importance cannot be understated.

Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as the best centre-back in world football. The Dutchman would walk into any side in Europe and will be dearly missed if he doesn't feature. Liverpool gained first-hand experience of that as they spent almost the entire 2020-21 season without van Dijk.

The defender suffered a long-term injury against Everton during a league fixture in 2020. In his absence, the then-Premier League champions' defensive unit went for a toss. Liverpool conceded 42 goals last term, nine more than what they shipped in during their league title-winning 2019-20 campaign.

Having let in just 20 goals in 26 games this time around, it is safe to say that their defense is back in form.

Since his return from the sidelines, the Dutch centre-back has been a mainstay in their backline. Be it Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate alongside him, van Dijk has ensured that the Reds' centre-back pairing is potent enough to keep any side at bay. His presence in their backline has been crucial to their success this season.

