5 reasons why Liverpool could get knocked out by RB Leipzig | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool host RB Leipzig at Anfield for the second-leg of their Round of 16 tie in the 2020-21 Champions League on Thursday.

The reigning Premier League champions beat their Bundesliga counterparts 2-0 in the first leg in Budapest last month, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane combining to secure a huge away win.

However, considering their recent indifferent form, especially at home, Liverpool are on shaky ground. So despite their significant advantage, the tie is not over just yet.

On that note, let's have a look at five reasons why Leipzig could turn this tie around and eliminate Liverpool from this season's competition.

#5 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks bereft of ideas

Jurgen Klopp has hit an all-time nadir in his managerial career.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool boss, has cut a listless figure on the sidelines, as his team have gone from one disastrous result to another. At the moment, the German tactician seems to have run out of ideas, something that augurs well for Leipzig's hopes of a win in this tie.

Jurgen Klopp on the Germany job:



"If the question you are asking is whether I am available, the answer is no." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bNCWpYVd17 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 9, 2021

Klopp has also made some questionable calls lately. He took out his main target man when Liverpool were a goal down with just a few minutes left on the clock; he also threw on a defensive-minded player when Liverpool needed a creative spark.

Advertisement

Liverpool's woeful run this calendar year seems to have shaken Klopp's confidence. So the Premier League champions could be there for the taking when Leipzig visit Anfield.

#4 Leipzig's blistering run of form

Leipzig came from 2-0 to beat Gladbach 3-2 in the league.

In their last nine games, RB Leipzig have won eight times, scoring 21 goals and keeping six clean sheets. Their only defeat during this run was the 2-0 reverse to Liverpool in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Leipzig have been in incredible form lately, and Liverpool will count them out at their own peril.

Advertisement

Leipzig's attackers have been on song and could be a huge menace to Liverpool's fragile defence, while the likes of Nordi Mukiele and Dayot Upamecano have been rock solid at the back.

It could take a Herculean effort from Liverpool to stop the Bundesliga side.

1 / 2 NEXT