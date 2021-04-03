5 reasons why Liverpool will win against Arsenal tonight

Liverpool will be desperate to keep their Champions League hopes alive as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates tonight.

Neither Liverpool nor Arsenal have had a memorable campaign so far but the issues plaguing either side are quite different. While Liverpool's injury issues have acted as an impediment to their steady progress, Arsenal are still trying to find an identity under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal haven't won successive games in the Premier League since January and went into the international break without a win in their last two matches. Meanwhile, Liverpool registered successive wins right before the international break and the Kop will be hoping that is an indication of the side settling down.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Liverpool will beat Arsenal tonight.

#5 Liverpool's good away form this year

Sadio Mane of Liverpool scores their side's second goal against RB Leipzig

Although Anfield has been breached multiple times this year to the point that it's starting to get a bit embarrassing, Liverpool have showcased good form away from home.

Jurgen Klopp's team have won seven of their last eight games away from home which is quite impressive. They recently eliminated RB Leipzig from the UEFA Champions League and were able to easily dispatch the Bundesliga outfit 2-0 in enemy territory.

Liverpool have been uncharacteristically vulnerable at home but they've been able to keep their necks above the water this season thanks to their away form this season and will fancy their chances as they travel to take on Arsenal tonight.

No fixture in #PL history has seen more goals scored than Arsenal 🆚 Liverpool (166)#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/okBfkzmiau — Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2021

#4 Arsenal's bluntness in attack and defensive problems

Bukayo Saka could be sidelined against Liverpool

Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka for their game against Liverpool tonight. The youngster pulled out of the England squad for the international break due to fitness issues. Emile Smith-Rowe is also a doubt after missing the game against Croatia u-21's during the international break.

In the absence of Bukayo Saka, Arsenal could be quite blunt in attack. The youngster has been their creator-in-chief on many occasions. But there's only so much a 19-year-old can do. Martin Odegaard's arrival has added a bit of a spark to their midfield.

Arsenal have also not been able to keep a cleansheet since their goalless draw against Manchester United back in January. In their most recent Premier League game, they conceded three first-half goals against West Ham before pulling off a remarkable comeback in the second half to draw the game.

Emile Smith Rowe: “We’re definitely going in the right direction. With the team we’ve got, I feel like we’re destined for great things. Honestly, I don’t think people realise how good Bukayo Saka is, for example. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with.” pic.twitter.com/SJFuD1N1MY — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) March 28, 2021

